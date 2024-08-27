  • Tuesday, 27th August, 2024

Ayomike Flourishes at IBB Captain Inaugural Golf Tournament 

Featured | 1 hour ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

 The effervescent Tim Ayomike over the weekend clinched the Guest Prize at the IBB Captain Inaugural Golf Tournament in Abuja.

The Ikoyi Club 1938 handicap-6 golfer carded 72 nets to win the Guest Prize at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Ayomike, one of the country’s finest single-club golfers, was part of the field at the event organised to usher in the newly elected IBB Club

men and females executive committee led by Ibrahim Babayo and Julie Donlie.

Shola Adebayo, a 13 handicapper, who competed in the men’s handicap 1-18 flight category emerged as the overall winner with the nett score of 63.

“Whenever you win, it’s a positive feeling that you always get. So, I am very happy that I won the event because it could have gone any other way,” the category 2 player said.

Michael Rafferty won the men’s handicap 0-10 flight category by two strokes, beating Mohammed Kangiwa, who carded 84.

 Emmanuel Chioba fired 69 nett to edge Yakubu Dogara by one shot for bragging rights in the men’s handicap flight 11-18.

Meanwhile, Godwin Okoko won the professional category prize after he played 68 gross to beat Kamalu Bako on countback.

At the prize-giving ceremony, Babayo thanked the members for entrusting the new executive committee with the affairs of the club for one year, saying the trust would not be taken for granted.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.