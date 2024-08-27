Atanda Musa National Invitational Cadet Championships Debuts in Lagos

In a bid to give back to society and discover new talents, former Commonwealth champion Atanda Musa is hosting a two-day national invitational cadet championship at the Lagos Country Club from Monday, August 26 to Tuesday, August 27.

Musa, who now resides in the United States, stated that the tournament aims to unearth talent and support the efforts of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF).

The event, organized in collaboration with the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA), will feature the top 16 boys and girls from the recently concluded Efunkoya National Cadet Championships, competing in singles events.

According to LSTTA Chairman Tunji Lawal, the tournament is timely and will help identify talents to represent Lagos State in national competitions.

“We are excited that Atanda Musa is sponsoring a cadet tournament, which aligns with our goal of nurturing new young players to replace the older ones. Lagos State has produced some of the finest players in the country, but many move to other states due to a lack of equipment. This tournament will help us identify new talents who will become integral parts of the state team for major competitions. It will also sharpen our players’ skills for the upcoming Youth Games in Delta next month,” Lawal said.

Atanda Musa, 64, is considered one of Africa’s best table tennis players, known for his exceptional backhand play and loop. He has played in various countries, including Spain during his prime years.

In addition to his playing career, the 10-time African Champion has a passion for coaching. He became a full-time coach in Saudi Arabia in 1992, then moved to Qatar in 1995 to coach at the Ali Club. In 1997, he returned to Nigeria to continue playing and coaching before relocating to the US.

Musa’s coaching style emphasizes hard work, discipline, and dedication, focusing on developing players’ skills and helping them reach their full potential. He currently resides in New York City, where he coaches at SPIN in his spare time.