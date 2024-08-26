First Lady, Mrs. Tinubu, Congratulates Justice Kekere-Ekun on Elevation as CJN

*Disburses N50m as business grants to 1,000 Edo traders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on her appointment.

In a release personally signed, she prayed that the tenure of the second female CJN would witness success, innovation and advancement of justice for all.

“On behalf of every Nigerian Girl and woman, I celebrate the newly sworn-in Acting Chief Judge of the Federation, Hon Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

“In these times where many youth feel they do not have worthy role models, you are an example that depicts the power of education, hard work, and consistency that is being laid out for all to see.



“Your swearing-in exemplifies that each girl and woman can aspire to get to the pinnacle of their chosen career, but with dedication, hard work, and integrity.

“I celebrate you and pray that your tenure will be marked by continued success, innovation and the advancement of justice for all. Congratulations”.

Meanwhile, in demonstration of the federal government’s commitment to grassroots economic empowerment, Mrs. Tinubu, has provided a lifeline to 1,000 women petty traders in Edo State through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) with a total of N50 million distributed, and each beneficiary receiving a grant of N50,000.



The empowerment ceremony, held at the Esan Central Council Secretariat in Irrua, saw Dr. Betsy Obaseki, First Lady of Edo State, presenting the cheques on behalf of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.



In a speech delivered at the event, Dr. Obaseki conveyed Tinubu’s message, emphasising that the initiative was part of a broader nationwide programme aimed at supporting 37,000 women across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

She added that the goal was to provide financial backing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly those run by women, who were often the backbone of local economies.



In her address read by Obaseki, Tinubu highlighted the crucial role that women play in fostering economic growth and sustaining their communities.

She lauded the resilience and determination of the women traders, who have continued to support their families despite numerous challenges.