Fertiliser: APC Accuses Zamfara of Contract Inflation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has blown the lid off a fertiliser scandal involving the state government, alleging that it purchased the commodity at an inflated price.

According to a statement signed by APC’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the government bought 75 trailer loads of fertiliser for N38.5 billion, translating to N855,000 per bag.

The APC claimed that this is a clear case of contract inflation, adding that the supplying company, Zam Agro Chemicals, is allegedly owned by Governor Dauda Lawal.

The party also alleged that the company was awarded a similar contract in 2020 but failed to deliver the fertiliser after collecting the money.

The APC also accused the government of giving conflicting figures regarding the number of trailers purchased, with the governor saying 135 trailers and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claiming 145 trailers.

The party demanded that the government provide accurate figures and explain the discrepancy.

“We understand that these PDP charlatans want to open up their own can of worms by themselves, especially on this topical issue of fertiliser, which the state government is trying to share and take the credit against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s agricultural policies by refusing to disclose the 70 trailer loads of fertiliser given to the people of the state until when we raised the alarm on the issue that they acknowledged the receipt of 70 trailers and the purchase 75 trailers totalling 145 trailers as stated by the PDP in the state,” Gusau said.

“While the party gave a different figure of the fertiliser bought by the government, the governor also gave a varying one but be that as it is, after buying the commodity, we calculated that at N38.5 billion, the government purchased it at a stupendous N855,000 per bag because 38,500,000,000 if divided into 75 trailers it will be that the government purchased each trailer at the cost of N513,000,000 which will give a price of each bag costing N855,000 and giving monumental contract inflation.

“However, if it goes according to the statement or the PDP rejoinder that on the 17th of June, 2024 the Zamfara State executive council approved the procurement of 120 trucks of fertiliser at the cost of N38,500,000,000 if divided into 120 trailers, it means that each trailer was purchased at the cost N320,000,000 and each bag cost Zamfara State government N534,722 which is also outrageous.”

The APC stated that the state government’s actions are a clear case of exploitation, adding that the records of the 2020 contract are still available to prove the company’s failure to deliver.

The party called on the government to provide transparency and accountability in the fertiliser deal.

Gusau noted that the governor’s silence on the issue is deafening, especially considering that his company is allegedly involved in the scandal.

He alleged that the governor of using his position to enrich himself and his associates at the expense of the people of Zamfara State.

The APC, which called on the anti-graft agencies to investigate the fertiliser deal and bring those involved to justice, also demanded that the government refund the excess money paid for the fertiliser to the state treasury.

According to the statement, “Let PDP or Zamfara State government provide citizens of the state with accurate figures of the fertiliser because Governor Dauda Lawal on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 at the state Ministry of Agriculture gave a total figure of 135 trailers which was widely reported by the media and even the governor’s spokesperson’s statement confirmed it but in contradiction, the PDP issued a statement disputing what the governor said and gave a figure of 145 trailers, so we want to know the correct figure.

“So, while the government is beating its chest for buying 75 trailer loads of fertiliser, we need to query it, at what cost, who the contractor is and why?”