15Wins Ventures Set to Launch Joble App to Revolutionise Meeting Efficiency

Funmi Ogundare

A Dutch-based venture builder and global investment hub, 15Wins Ventures, has announced the launch of an innovative AI-powered platform, Joble, designed to revolutionise meeting efficiency and productivity.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 15Wins Ventures, Nelson Ajulo, in a statement, explained that by seamlessly integrating task management, scheduling, communication, and real-time analytics, Joble ensures that meetings are not only more organised, but also more inclusive and impactful.

According to him, “With a focus on transparency and accountability, Joble empowers organisations to make better, fairer decisions that positively impact both businesses and society.

“Joble will offer an AI-driven approach to meeting management, ensuring efficiency and productivity throughout the entire process.”

The platform, he noted, integrates essential elements such as meeting descriptions, participant skill set verification, agenda setting, conversation quality control, participant engagement and actionable conclusions into a cohesive workflow.

“At the heart of Joble’s functionality is its AI co-pilot, a sophisticated AI system that will streamline the planning, coordination and analysis of meetings. This AI capability will extend to real-time analytics during meetings, offering decision-making support, language translations and actionable step planning. Post-meeting, it will generate detailed reports and performance recommendations, allowing teams to measure and enhance their meeting efficiency over time,” he said.

Ajulo highlighted the app’s transformative social impact saying: “Joble is not just a tool for efficiency; it’s a catalyst for societal change. We are particularly excited about how Joble will promote fairness and equality, empower marginalised voices and reduce bias in decision-making processes.

“By ensuring that every voice is heard and every decision is equitable, Joble is helping to build a more just and inclusive society. The long-term benefits for both organisations and the broader community are profound.”

Organisations worldwide, particularly those in Nigeria, looking to enhance their meeting efficiency and foster a culture of transparency and accountability, the CEO noted, could explore Joble by visiting www.joble.app.