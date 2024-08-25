Who’s Advising Usman Ododo, and What’s He Thinking?

In the most dramatic turn of events possible, Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo has recently approved the appointment of 1,192 additional aides. This move, disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade Ayoade, comes amidst widespread economic distress in Nigeria. Is Ododo flexing his muscles or is there something more sinister at work?Ododo’s rumoured appointments include a range of positions. Is it a welcome development? That does not seem to be the case considering that such a vast increase in the number of aides has only sparked controversy, with many questioning whether this is a strategic move to consolidate power or a reckless expenditure. The governor’s approach seems reminiscent of the proverb, “A king who does not listen to his subjects’ cries risks losing his kingdom.”

The timing of this decision raises eyebrows. The expenditure on such a large number of aides contrasts sharply with the plight of the average citizen, who faces rising costs of living and limited financial resources. This disparity suggests, as critics have pointed out that the governor’s priorities may be misaligned with the needs of his constituents.

Speculation abounds regarding the motivations behind Ododo’s expansive appointments. Some wonder if his actions are influenced by the political strategies of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, who has recently been entangled in legal troubles and remains elusive following an EFCC arrest notice. The shadow of Bello’s legacy looms large, casting doubt on whether Ododo is merely continuing a controversial trend or forging his own path.

The decision to approve such a large number of aides has been met with mixed reactions. While some view it as a demonstration of strength and authority, others see it as an extravagant and ill-timed expenditure. The governor’s move is being scrutinized everywhere for its long-term impact on both his administration and the state’s finances.

Ultimately, Ododo is now officially the most controversial governor in Nigeria, quite like his predecessor. But whether his game is a strategic power play, a misguided attempt to emulate his predecessor, or an ill-advised expenditure—that remains to be seen. But somebody is certainly going to suffer for it.