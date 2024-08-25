Spend Money on Balanced Diets Not Bleaching, Soludo’s Wife Tells Women

Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, on Saturday, called on women in the state to shun spending money on “bleaching creams”, but to rather spend more on “regular health checks and eating balanced diets.”

This is as she decried the low uptake of immunisation in the state, urging mothers to prioritise the health and future of their children.

Soludo made the call at the 2nd Anambra State Women Health Summit organised under her Healthy Living Initiative in collaboration with the World Health Organisation in Awka.

She said that immunisation was important to protect children from lifelong illness.

“I’m not happy to hear that our state is recording low immunisation uptake. Mothers need to create time and take their children to health facilities to get them vaccinated.

“These childhood vaccines are free, safe, and effective. Mothers should see immunisation as a top priority because when your child is healthy, you are free from the stress and expenses experienced when a child is ill.

“Since Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration started the free antenatal and delivery policy, Anambra state is now one of the states with the lowest maternal mortality. We want to record the same in the area of immunisation too,” she said.

Soludo urged women to appreciate their God-given skin colour and shun spending so much on bleaching creams.

“Instead of spending so much on bleaching creams, women should spend more on regular health checks, eating balanced diets, and engaging in regular exercises to stay fit and healthy,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Uju Obiagwu of the WHO, lamented that immunisation coverage was gradually reducing in Anambra.

“The state government is doing so much in partnership with WHO to ensure availability of all the childhood vaccines across the health facilities but we are not happy that the uptake is low.

“These vaccines help to prevent acute paralysis, measles, polio, meningitis, Lassa fever, yellow fever, cholera, and neonatal tetanus.

“We recorded several outbreaks of Measles at Anambra East, Anambra West, Ogbaru, and Ayamelum, because they do not take their children to the hospital for immunisation.

“Our mothers have a huge role to play in ensuring that children in Anambra are vaccinated. So, spread the message in your various communities to help our children live healthier and longer lives,” she said.

Also, Anambra Coordinator, WHO, Dr Mohamed Bonos, appreciated the state government for providing the enabling environment and partnership that promoted the health of residents.

In his presentation, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Brian Adinma, urged women to prioritise their reproductive health.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health in Anambra, Dr Afam Obidike, said the health summit was a demonstration that the state government recognised the health and welfare of women and children in the state.