Shettima Canvasses Strong Family Ties for National Unity

*Attends Taraba Gov and IG sons’ weddings

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday reiterated the significance of marital and family values in nation building, calling on parents and couples to exercise patience and love in their families which will reflect on the larger Nigerian society.

Shettima who was a special guest at the wedding of Keziah Kefas, daughter of Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, in Jalingo, also reflected on the bittersweet nature of parenthood.



The vice president emphasised key elements for a successful union, stating that “some of the most essential qualities in marriage are communication, patience, tolerance, perseverance, and love.”



He noted, however, that when our children come of age, it truly is a painful process letting them go.”

Underscoring the true essence of marital bliss, Shettima observed that “all the beautiful faces that adorn this hall are a reflection of the beauty of marriage, however, it is not always rosy and smooth-sailing. It comes with its own ups and downs”.



Similarly, the vice president who was also a special guest at the wedding ceremony of Victor Egbetokun, son of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun in Lagos, praised the IG’s character.



Taking a leaf from the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, Shettima said, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power. This is the beauty of the IG.

“On behalf of the president, we wish you a very happy marriage,” he added.