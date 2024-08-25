Kogi Governorship Poll: Ajaka Seeks Prosecution of Attackers at Supreme Court

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka has called on the Inspector General of Police (IG) and other relevant security agencies to investigate the attack on him and his supporters allegedly carried out by one Bashiru Gegu and his thugs.



Ajaka and his supporters were attacked at the Supreme Court in Abuja on Friday, after the judgment of the apex court, which dismissed his appeal challenging the election of Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.



According to Ajaka, “This was not only an attack on my person but also an assault on democracy itself. I urge the Inspector General of Police and relevant security agencies to investigate this matter thoroughly, ensuring that culprits are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

“In a democratic society, attacks on a governorship candidate, because he explored a legal means to reclaim his stolen mandate are inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Ajaka said.



Commenting on the judgment of the Supreme Court, which affirmed Ododo as the validly elected governor of Kogi State, Ajaka said he respected the decision of the apex court and its role in upholding the rule of law, he described the judgment as a miscarriage of justice.

In his words: “The world has witnessed the miscarriage of justice in our nation’s judiciary system, and we cannot help but feel a deep sense of disappointment and disillusionment.



“The judgement has left many questions unanswered and has further eroded the trust of the Nigerian people in the judiciary.

“We reject the outcome even though we have no other options available. We will abide by the decision of the apex court.”.



He commended his legal and media teams for their tireless efforts, expertise, and commitment to the cause of reclaiming his stolen mandate.

“To my supporters, I feel your pain and disappointment. We did our best, leaving no stone unturned, but the system failed us. We fought a good fight, but the outcome is not a reflection of our efforts.

“However, we take solace in the fact that 2027 is around the corner, and we will know what to do. We will regroup, reassess, and come back stronger.

“We consider this chapter closed, but our focus now shifts to supporting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in bringing Yahaya Bello to book. We will provide all necessary support to ensure accountability and transparency in governance”, he said.