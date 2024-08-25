Kehinde Onabanjo- Iyiola Elevating the Event Experience 

When it comes to creating unforgettable events, Kehinde Onabanjo-Iyiola’s name is whispered with admiration. Known for her meticulous attention to detail and a signature touch of elegance, she has earned an enviable reputation in the event planning industry. But who is the woman behind the magic? Vanessa Obioha sat down with the unassuming mastermind behind Finesse Events to uncover what drives her and how she consistently turns dreams into reality.

You may have come across Kehinde Onabanjo-Iyiola, the Chief Executive Officer of Finesse Events, without recognising her. This art of staying behind the scenes is a deliberate strategy by the elegant event planning and management consultant to shift the focus to her work rather than herself. However, that plan has not entirely succeeded. Each time someone experiences her work, they are eager to meet the woman who turns dreams into wonderlands.

“It’s very intentional. You will never find me wearing makeup or being extra in my appearance. I’ve had people express shock when they see me for the first time. They always expect a flamboyant personality like a big Madam or something but I’m not that sort of person,” she said softly on a recent afternoon.

We were at her office in WhiteStone, the premium events hub she opened in 2021 which caters to every need of her client. The majestic building is unmissable and strategically situated along Billings Way, Ikeja.

Since its grand launch, WhiteStone has become the go-to event venue for the cream of society who wish to make bold statements with their weddings, birthday parties or even corporate events. The venue, erected on an expansive plot of land, also houses other facilities that provide a comprehensive experience for clients. These include two outdoor cathedrals; the Moonstone Hall, a moderately-sized space for intimate social and corporate events; the Gemstone training/conference room for corporate meetings and training; Coral Lodge, a hotel accommodation for out-of-town guests which is also open to the public on non-event days; and the Amber Restaurant.

“When I set up this place, I wanted to ensure that every angle, every space, was well maximized, and of course, give you a beautiful experience that will not easily be forgotten,” she revealed.

Onabanjo-Iyiola evinced her penchant for planning events at a younger age. Growing up in Badagry, where she attended ASCON Staff School, Lagos State Model School, Kankon for her primary and secondary school education, respectively, before proceeding to Lagos State University to study law, she recalled how she enjoyed helping her mother organise things and choosing outfits for her sisters. Her mother, whom she described as a hands-on person, was instrumental in shaping her entrepreneurial spirit.

“As a matter of fact, my mom went to school after she had given birth to the five of us. She would drive us from Badagry to her university in Abraka, Delta State. Even as a teacher, she has her side hustles. She taught, baked, and had a supermarket, and we all had to help in running that supermarket. Her enterprising nature kinda rubbed off on all of us.”

This entrepreneurial spirit was evident during her university days. As a member of the Junior Chamber International (JCI), her organisational and planning skills always shone during events. It was no surprise that she took on ushering jobs in those days. Having worked with Elizabeth R, a premium brand in event planning and management, she was naturally drawn toward becoming a name in the industry.

“I’ve come to realise that when you focus on a passionate talent or skill, it pays off more than what you actually studied in university. That was why when I graduated from the university I chose to settle in the event planning and management field rather than law.”

Onabanjo-Iyiola started her events company in 2008, initially focusing on event planning and decorations. However, as she progressed, she realised the need to adjust and expand her vision. Today, Finesse Events is known for event decoration, coordination, and management.

“We conceptualise and bring your events and dreams into reality,” she said.

Her first event was her twin sister’s wedding. With little resources, Onabanjo-Iyiola ensured that the wedding was unforgettable.

“Her wedding gave me five events. Her friends were hooked and that was how I kept getting referrals.”

In the over 10 years since she established her business, Onabanjo-Iyiola has become one of the most sought-after names in the industry. From starting as a planning and decoration company, her services have expanded to include rentals and a training school. Her clientele typically includes the cream of society, high-ranked politicians, and royalty. Some of her clients include the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, and property magnate Sir Olu Okeowo, to mention a few.

A recurring statement about her services is her exceptional attention to detail and finesse. Onabanjo-Iyiola attributes this to her deep understanding of what her clients want. She noted that some clients are particularly concerned with how their guests are treated, so she pays meticulous attention to every detail, no matter how small.

“Depending on the personality of the client, you have to ensure that you deliver to their expectations.”

There have been occasions when her skills were doubted, but Onabanjo-Iyiola has always left her clients in awe of her work. For instance, when she was recommended for the coronation of the Ojora of Ijora, Oba Fatai Aromire, some members of the planning committee expressed reservations about giving her the job. However, by the end of the event, they were greatly impressed by her services. From that event, Onabanjo-Iyiola carved a niche for herself as an event planner who also plans and coordinates coronation ceremonies.

“We’ve done a couple of high-profile events that are in large numbers, say between 15,000 and 20,000. And we did them effortlessly,” she said. “I could recall when we did Governor Makinde’s father’s burial. Then he wasn’t the governor. About 4,000 people attended the occasion and the governor kept telling me about all the praise he received from the event. So when his mother passed, there were about 15,000 guests and everybody wondered how we could manage the crowd and the event but I assured them that it would turn out fine. I remember someone walking into the venue and saying that they can’t think of anyone who could have done it better.”

Such praise is the result of Onabanjo-Iyiola’s meticulous planning.

“We basically put everything on the table and look at possibilities and requirements. We do a map and designate tasks to people. It’s not like we have not had low fines but I don’t get too emotional about things. I’m always prepared for every situation, so I like to plan ahead. I’ve had situations where I had a miscarriage, and accident attending to last-minute jobs. I’ve learnt on the job how to say no to last-minute jobs.”

She is also committed to creating events that stand the test of time. Highlighting some evolving trends in the industry, Onabanjo-Iyiola noted that practitioners are continuously raising the bar.

“And not just in Nigeria, all over the world. So things that you couldn’t have imagined would be happening, like someone having to just buy a land space for their daughter’s wedding, and they will build the space for that, solely for that purpose. They will build that space in three months, and demolish it after the wedding.”

She continued: “The volume at which people spend to have an impeccable event is unbelievable; funds that you know people can use to buy a house that they can live in for years. People are willing to, you know, spend that money. That’s why the entertainment industry is one of the largest industries in the world. And of course, everybody wants to make a statement. People would even borrow to make a statement. For that particular day, people want to create an impression that would linger for so long.”

Onabanjo-Iyiola has always dreamed of becoming a household name in her field. With the number of events she has successfully managed, that dream may already have come true. But the driven lady, who recently turned 40, isn’t stopping there. She subtly hinted at a new project she’s working on, which is expected to be a game-changer in the industry. For now, she remains focused on making a lasting impact in the event industry.