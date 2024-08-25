FG Inaugurates 54th Art, Culture Summit Monday

• To unveil draft national tourism policy

The federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Arts and Creative Economy, is set to launch the 54th Art and Culture Summit on Monday, August 26, 2024, according to a statement by Nneka Ikem, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

This is as the Federal Ministry of Tourism unveiled a Draft National Tourism Policy aimed at paving the path for Nigeria’s global tourism leadership.

Representatives from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will be present as key policies are unveiled.

Musawa will introduce new initiatives and cultural elements vital for promoting peace, unity, integrity, creativity, entrepreneurship, and connectivity across the nation. These initiatives align with the broader goals of NAFEST and other national cultural celebrations, paving the way for Nigeria’s cultural revival.

Highlights of the summit will include deliberations and the adoption of the format and syllabus for major national cultural events, such as the National Festival for Arts and Culture and the International Arts and Crafts Expo.

These discussions will be crucial for the successful planning and execution of MEFA, Nigeria’s Got Talent, Innovation Creativity and Entrepreneurship, Origins, and the Creative Leap Accelerated Programme.

Key stakeholders, including Commissioners and Directors from the 36 States Councils for Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy/History and Culture Bureau, the FCT Council for Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, related parastatals, and the media, have been formally invited to participate in this significant event.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Tourism has unveiled Draft National Tourism Policy aimed at paving the path for Nigeria’s Global tourism leadership.

The Minister of Tourism, Ade-John, has disclosed this in a virtual meeting with stakeholders yesterday in Abuja.

The minister said that the policy was a significant stride towards advancing Nigeria’s tourism sector.

She added that it was achieved through the collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and key stakeholders.

According to her, the crucial document marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey to harness the vast potential of its tourism industry, aligning it with global standards and sustainable practices.

The minister emphasised the transformative potentials of the policy by highlighting the strategic focus on sustainable tourism, community engagement, and diversification of tourism products as essential pillars.

Ade-John further said that this would drive economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation in Nigeria.

“This draft policy is a testament to our collective dedication to repositioning Nigeria’s tourism sector as a key driver of economic diversification.

“We are committed to implementing frameworks that ensure accountability, foster green initiatives, and empower women and youths,” she said.

She said that the draft policy reflected a comprehensive approach, addressing critical areas such as digital transformation, and sectoral synergies with aviation among others.

Ade-John said that the policy is expected to be finalised in October, with a presentation to the Federal Executive Council scheduled for November.

She said that stakeholders’ inclusivity had been prioritised throughout the policy development process, ensuring that the voices of all relevant sectors were considered.

“The next steps involve further consultations and validation to refine the document before its implementation.

“The presentation concluded with a commitment to continuous collaboration, and dialogue among stakeholders to ensure the successful realisation of the policy’s objectives,” she said

The meeting witnessed the participation of top government officials, private sector representatives, and key industry stakeholders.