Eguavoen, Amoo, Temile, Others for NIS, Lagos FA Coaches Training 

A galaxy of Ex-Super Eagles players turned coaches have been lined up as resource persons for the Lagos FA, National Institute for Sports coaches certification training billed to commence at the National Institute for Sports, Lagos on September 14th, 2024.

According to a press statement, Technical Director of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen, Former Flying Eagles coach, Fatai Amoo, UEFA licensed coach, Clement Temile, and Eagles midfield maestro, Peter Nieketen will serve as resource persons for the training which is expected to be conducted in batches for three months.

Chairman of Lagos Football Association, Hajji Gafar Liameed said the training is compulsory for all Lagos- based coaches who wish to continue to coach in the state.

“We are making this training compulsory for all coaches to raise the bar of coaching not only in Lagos but the country as a whole. We decided to collaborate with the National Institute for Sports to upscale our coaches and to ensure the overall development of football in Nigeria.”

He assured stakeholders that the vision is to train at least 2,000 coaches for the next two years.

“We have specially designed this programme to accommodate all coaches whether they are lettered or not. The training will be conducted every Saturday to enable us to train about 2,000 coaches in the first instance. “Thereafter, NIS certification will be compulsory for all coaches in Lagos,” concludes the Lagos FA Boss.

Director-General of the National Institute for Sports, Professor Olawale Moronkola said this training is in tandem with modern-day football techniques which require regular upscaling of knowledge