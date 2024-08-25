COSTING THE COUNT

The Delta State government is committed to the good of the people, argues Jackson Ekwugum

Like him or not, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is blazing a new trail in the politics and governance of Delta State. It is a paradigm shift that some powerful interest groups and rent-seekers find unsettling, but it is one that is quietly but steadily changing the narrative in the state for the better. Their foot soldiers, the merchants of falsehood and propaganda have, in recent weeks, been fouling up the political atmosphere with vile propaganda of alleged non-performance amid huge allocations from the Federation Account. Granted that Delta has earned an unenviable image for fake news, political infamy, and dissembling by political desperadoes seeking attention and relevance, but surely there is a limit to propaganda. It is, therefore, exigent that I address some of the issues here.

Oborevwori’s traducers and the armchair critics frequently chirp about not knowing what has happened to the huge monies that have so far accrued to the state. The innuendo is not lost on this writer or the discerning. My quick response to this question is to ask if they have any proof that Delta State money is missing. In the absence of such, that question is, quite frankly, asinine. Evidence abounds all over the state of how the Oborevwori administration is judiciously utilising the resources of the state.

One of his first actions as Governor was to pay outstanding promotion arrears to serving and retired public officers of the state, a gesture underscoring the recognition of their hard work and dedication. This initiative saw the disbursement of over N5.5 billion to 23,887 public servants, along with the reinstatement and remuneration of promotion arrears for 362 retired officers. The administration is also spent close to N2b on palliatives for its workers to cushion the deleterious effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Within three months of assuming office, Governor Oborevwori got the entire state agog when he engaged construction giant, Julius Berger, to construct three flyovers and a Cloverleaf Interchange to tackle the perennial problems of traffic congestion in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun. It was a moment of breakthrough for the young administration that got everybody singing Oborevwori’s praises. Elder statesman, Edwin Clark, on behalf of “Warri Boys” applauded the governor “for the great plan you have for the rehabilitation and urban renewal of our hometown, Warri/Effurun.” Worth N78b, the mega project is a bold, daring, and decisive move that exemplifies Oborevwori’s commitment to excellence. It also portrays him as a promise keeper because in his inaugural address, the Governor had assured Deltans that “Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state, will be given special attention under this administration.” As I write, the projects are progressing steadily, and the residents of Warri and environs are daily thanking God for the gift of Governor Oborevwori.

Aside from the Warri metropolis, the Oborevwori administration has approved and awarded contracts for the construction/reconstruction/rehabilitation of 91 roads spread across the 25 local government areas of the state. This figure does not include the scores of inherited uncompleted road projects from the immediate past administration. This is a governor that truly understands that government is a continuum, and deserves accolades for the zeal with which he has completed projects he inherited from his predecessor, ensuring that Deltans get full value for their money. Many of such roads, including the Ibusa-Okpanam Bye Pass and Emevor-Orogun Road (Phase 1) have been inaugurated. The same goes for massive infrastructural projects at Dennis Osadebey University, Anwai, Asaba, and Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

In the light of the above incontrovertible evidence, it will take someone who is blind or dumb – or both – to say that the government is doing “nothing.” However, when confronted with these facts, these mentally indolent critics become defensive; they claim that these achievements are not enough weighed against the increased FAAC allocation to the state, following the removal of fuel subsidy. Yes, receipts to the state have jumped up but the expected benefits derivable from the increase have been wiped out by inflation caused by the terrible devaluation of the naira. Who does not know that one billion naira today will get you far less than what you will get with it just two years ago?

The cost of governance has skyrocketed, and the amount to construct a kilometre of road or a building today is twice or thrice what it would cost just pre-May 29, 2023. What is the price of cement today compared to 2022? Worse still, the weekly fluctuating fortunes of the naira in the foreign exchange market exposes governments to inevitable but painful contract variations. When the minimum wage was N18,000.00 the lowest paid worker could afford a bag of rice, which sold for N7,500.00. But today with the approved 70,000 minimum wage, the same worker cannot afford the same bag of rice, which at the time of this writing was N95,000.00. Am I to believe that these critics and naysayers do not go to the market or store to buy anything? If we were to ask all the governors, I am convinced they would prefer to be receiving the pre-May 29, 2023, allocations without the floating of the naira and removal of fuel subsidy.

It is preposterous for anybody to castigate Governor Oborevwori for exercising financial responsibility in reducing the state’s debt profile. He deserves plaudits for respecting the state’s obligations to its creditors, and should be commended for being a man of honour and integrity. Indeed, Oborevwori continues to astound many with his approach to governance – an approach anchored on meticulousness, team-building, bold action, and fiscal responsibility. More significantly, he has stamped his leadership style on the governance of the state, a style that is marked by discipline, probity, and zero tolerance for unethical conduct.

I find it disingenuous – and uncharitable – that anybody would attempt to point accusing fingers at Governor Oborevwori for the few security breaches in the state. First, the security crisis in the country is not peculiar to Delta State. From the North East to the South East, South West, and South South, the nation is bedevilled with a myriad of security challenges and, truth be told, the resources and capacity of the security agencies have been stretched to the limit. Secondly, as someone who was well acquainted with the security intricacies in the state before becoming the state’s number one citizen, Oborevwori has the wherewithal and knowhow to tackle them. Indeed, his inside knowledge and behind-the-scenes approach to the security challenges have been very effective in ensuring that Delta State remains relatively peaceful.

Ekwugum is Manager, Communications, Government House, Asaba