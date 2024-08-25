Ajaga Movie’s Cringe-worthy Tale of Child Abuse 

Yinka Olatunbosun

Asimple plot. Crisp cinematography. A multi-layered thematic preoccupation leads the viewer into the story in ‘Ajaga’ (Yoke), produced by Adenike Odubawo, the lead character in the movie. Set in a spiritual household, the momentum is built by a romantic couple—two pastors—who are waiting to have biological children.

As time passes, they adopt two girls from underprivileged homes. The intrigue comes when the pastor’s wife, Bolusefe, begins to receive threats from an anonymous source. This raises questions about the true character of the pastor played by Femi Jacobs.

Using the monochromatic flashback technique, the movie director Remi Ibilola tells a story within a story of a generational mistreatment of women and young girls by persons known to them. The movie, which hits cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana on Friday, September 6, is a kaleidoscope of movie stars such as Carol King, Jaiye Kuti, Tomiwa Sage, Lola Smart, Tory Thompson, and Francis Onwochei. Together, they weave a story that’s a call to action and accountability from those vested with power in society.

Most child abusers are influential in the lives of the abused, and this explains the cycle of silence among young victims of sexual abuse. Furthermore, the movie ‘Ajaga’ shows how the burden of truth rests on the abused and why it is important to take action upon the discovery of abuse of minors.

Although the movie contains suggestive language and sexual scenes, the producer said during a chat with the media after its screening at the Silverbird Cinemas, Victoria Island, Lagos, that viewership will not be restricted to all categories of children because early sexual education is key to tackling this global menace. Using a linear storytelling approach, the director, Ibilola, helps to build the drama from suspense to climax using seasoned as well as first-time actors to interpret the story. In her view, it’s probably the best decision to have a woman tell the story of girl-child abuse.

For the actor-producer, Odubawo, the movie production itself is a rollercoaster and perhaps the hardest thing she’s ever done.

“Right now, after the first screening, I’m confident in the fact that we have produced a very beautiful movie, and I can’t wait for the world to see the cinematic magic. The story is quite delicate, and the film itself is a large project. Handling that with my lead role was very tasking,” she remarked.

Adeyemi Olanrewaju, who served as the supervising producer for the movie, noted that the movie is a cultural necessity for societal change.

“It’s a story on domestic violence and sexual abuse, and that’s what any right-thinking person would be concerned about,” he began. “When we saw a story that could speak from a woman’s angle on the abuse, We don’t have men supporting male abusers. So, it’s important that we see it from the perspective of the woman who is affected and the pain that these women go through.

We felt it was a good thing to tell the story because, most times, the perpetrators are powerful people in society who feel that they are untouchable. We felt it was relatable.

“This type of situation has happened within a corporate organisation, and it has been dealt with. Sometimes people shy away from these conversations. The wives usually don’t talk. Oftentimes, men of God who commit sins are shielded, but we are first of all humans before we become men of God.”

On her part, Tope Olowoniyan, who played the role of Teni in the movie, connected with the sub-theme of friendship that the story embodies. “Teni’s character exemplifies friendship, and as a friend, when life happens, you have to be as objective and logical as possible,” she said.