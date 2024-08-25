Adamawa Gov Begins Payment of 70k Minimum Wage

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commenced payment of the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the federal government.

President Bola Tinubu had signed the new Minimum Wage bill into law a few weeks ago.

This was after back and forth with the organised labour.

However, many governors have said they can not pay N70,000 minimum wage as a result of economic reality.

The Adamawa governor initiated the payment of the new minimum wage for state workers, starting from August 2024, with a promise that local government workers will begin receiving the increased salary in September.

This has sparked widespread celebration among civil servants in the state.

Multiple sources, including state workers who received their salaries, confirmed the development to Daily Trust.

Some workers expressed appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his promise while describing him as a “man of his word.”

The implementation of the new minimum wage has been hailed as a significant achievement for the Fintiri administration, which has been nicknamed the “Fresh Air Government” by its supporters.