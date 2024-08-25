  • Sunday, 25th August, 2024

Adamawa Gov Begins Payment of 70k Minimum Wage

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commenced payment of the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the federal government.

President Bola Tinubu had signed the new Minimum Wage bill into law a few weeks ago.

This was after back and forth with the organised labour.

However, many governors have said they can not pay N70,000 minimum wage as a result of economic reality.

The Adamawa governor initiated the payment of the new minimum wage for state workers, starting from August 2024, with a promise that local government workers will begin receiving the increased salary in September.

This has sparked widespread celebration among civil servants in the state.

Multiple sources, including state workers who received their salaries, confirmed the development to Daily Trust.

Some workers expressed appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his promise while describing him as a “man of his word.”

The implementation of the new minimum wage has been hailed as a significant achievement for the Fintiri administration, which has been nicknamed the “Fresh Air Government” by its supporters.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.