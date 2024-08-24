Tinubu Reiterates Commitment to Tackle Oil Theft for Economic Stability

Linus Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackle crude oil theft to achieve the desired economic growth and stability.

The President also noted that the military and other security agencies are working tirelessly to counter the menace of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region.



Tinubu reaffirmed this commitment during the graduation ceremony of course 32 of the National Defence College in Abuja.

Represented by Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the president said the border-local dependent forces and other security agencies would counter the menace of crude oil theft as soon as possible. Tinubu also noted that staff of the Armed forces and other security agencies are beneficiaries of the N70,000 new minimum wage. He said amid the economic challenges confronting the country, his administration has been sensitive to the citizens’ needs.



Tinubu averred that his administration has made significant strides in addressing some challenges encountered by the citizens. He specifically listed the N70,000 new minimum wage for workers as one of the steps taken to address the economic challenges faced by the citizens.

According to him, “Our dear country faces many socio-economic challenges. As a government, we are sensitive to our people’s needs. We will continue to actively intervene in matters that benefit our citizens.



“Recently, we have made significant strides in addressing some of these challenges. We have implemented a new national minimum wage, which will benefit not only civilian workers but also personnel of the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies.”

He explained that to address the hardship experienced by Nigerians, his administration is committed to creating an innovative business in the mining sector.

He said, “We are committed to creating an innovative business model that encourages value addition in our mining sector. We are working with international partners to develop strategies that will harness these sectors’ potential for national security and development.”



While commending the efforts of the military under his administration, Tinubu assured that he would ensure they were well-funded and ready for battle. He noted that under his watch, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have made remarkable sacrifices and recorded significant achievements in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and securing the lives and properties of our citizens.



“I will continue to do everything within my constitutional powers to ensure that the Nigerian military is well-resourced and ready for battle. I call for vigilance and promotion of democratic values in the continent. We must remain vigilant and proactive in addressing regional and global threats and social threats. We must also continue to promote democratic values and uphold democratic principles in our country and across the continent,” he said.



Tinubu, however, charged the participants to use the skills they have acquired to address their countries’ security challenges. He said, “ I urge you to apply your newfound knowledge and skills to address our nation’s complex challenges. You have been given this opportunity in this college, and I therefore charge you to rise to the occasion”.



The Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu said a total of 111 participants participated in the course. Giving a breakdown, he said 35 are from the Nigerian Army, 19 Navy, 12 Air Force, five police officers, and the Department of State Services three. Nigeria Customs Service, National Judicial Council, Ministry of Defence, and Defence Intelligence Agency had two participants each.



The Federal Road Safety Corps, National Intelligence Agency, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, National Correctional Service, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Public Service Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs had one participant each. Olotu added that there were 19 international participants from South Africa, Mali, Senegal, Ghana, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Congo, India, Germany and Nepal, among others.