Targeted Investment Crucial to Unlocking Tech-driven Economy, Says Expert

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chief Executive Officer of Quomdo Systems Africa,Oluwole Asalu, has highlighted the potential of a digital economy, stressing why Nigeria must tap into it by taking strategic investment decisions.

He said the economic landscape was increasingly tech-driven, noting that Nigeria cannot afford to lag despite the challenges that come with transitioning to a digital economy.

Asalu, during a media parley in Lagos, recently dismissed concerns about the adoption of digital technologies, such as job displacement and cybersecurity risks, as insignificant compared to the vast benefits that a digital economy will bring.

He stressed the essence of prioritising skills development to attract long-term benefits of a tech-driven economy.

“Adoption of technology has brought unprecedented efficiency and growth to Nigerian businesses. Digital tools are streamlining operations, reducing costs, and enhancing customer experiences, while fintech solutions are facilitating seamless transactions.

“Government and private sector collaboration is essential to create an enabling environment for digital innovation, while skill development initiatives can ensure that the workforce is equipped to thrive in a digital economy.

He noted further that the government’s commitment would expedite opportunities for sustainable growth and development and positioning Nigeria at the centre stage.

“By fostering innovation and investing in technology, we can build a resilient economy capable of withstanding future uncertainties.

“For businesses, embracing technology is not just about survival; it’s about staying competitive. Companies that leverage digital tools and innovative solutions will be better positioned to adapt to changing market dynamics and customer expectations. This agility is crucial in a rapidly evolving business environment”, he said.