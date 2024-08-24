S’Court Verdict: Kogi APC Accuses SDP Members of Attacking Ruling Party’s Supporters

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attacks on its supporters and the destruction of vehicles belonging to party members at the Supreme Court premises on Friday.

A statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, Kogi APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, said the “attacks reportedly began when supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) started hurling stones, bottles, and plastic containers at APC supporters and leaders immediately after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment affirming Governor Usman Ododo as the duly elected governor of Kogi State.”

The statement said the Court had, while delivering judgment, advised all parties and their supporters present in the courtroom to remain seated until all matters before it were fully addressed.

“However, the SDP candidate, Murtala Ajaka, ignored this advice and left the courtroom with his supporters as soon as the judgment was pronounced against him.

“Upon noticing the jubilant APC members within the court premises, Ajaka’s supporters allegedly unleashed violence, attacking the celebrating APC members and causing significant disruption”, the statement said.

While describing the attacks as undemocratic and uncivilized, APC thanked God for preserving the mandate of the people at the Supreme Court and promised to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to all Kogites in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.