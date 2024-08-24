Obaseki Eulogises Late Eagle Ikponmwosa, Hails Commitment to Community, State’s Devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has eulogised late Eagle Matthew Ikponmwosa, hailing his contributions to the development of his immediate community and the State.

Obaseki spoke when he led other top government functionaries to condole with the family of late Eagle Matthew Ikponmwosa, in Benin City, the Edo State capital. Ikponmwosa passed away recently at the age of 47 years.

Reassuring that the State Government will take care of the deceased family, Obaseki said the deceased will be fondly remembered for his loyalty and dedication to the development and growth of his community.

The governor said, “We never saw it coming, it’s just too sudden. We will remember him for his commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the community as well as the work he did for us as a government.

“He is one person you are almost certain that he will deliver on every assignment you give to him. He is very diligent and hardworking. He worked 24 hours a day; he was always there. It’s unfortunate what has happened.

“He slept and didn’t wake up but we who are left to mourn him should continue to remember him and not leave his young family and aged mother.”

Obaseki reassured, “We would be there for them and continue to support them because he is a very good man.”