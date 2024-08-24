NSCDC Arrests Suspected Armoured Cable Thieves in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected vandals of streetlights and armoured cables at different locations within the Katsina metropolitan area.

The suspects, Hassan Suleiman of Sabon Unguwa; Kamaluddeen Shu’aibu of Goruba road and Aliyu Yunusa who hails from Kofar Durbi, were nabbed by operatives of the Special Anti-vandal unit of the command during operations.

A statement Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Buhari Hamisu, said the suspects belong to a notorious syndicate who specialises in vandalising armoured cables, streetlights and theft in Katsina metropolis.

He explained that one burnt armoured cable, two hack-saws, two rolls of armoured cables, jackknife, iron bending tool and one tricycle with registration number, KZR 048 UD, have been recovered from the three suspected vandals.

During investigation, he said Suleiman and Shu’aibu confessed to committing the crimes and revealed that “on 14th of August, 2024, Hassan Suleiman conspired with Mubarak (alias Tulaka) now at large, two of them went to Usman Nagogo road, opposite Ministry of Works and removed streetlights armoured cables using digger and hack-saw”.

He noted that the suspects were traced and apprehended by the Special Anti-vandal team while burning the stolen cable at an uncompleted building, while Aliyu Yunusa was intercepted while conveying vandalised streetlight armoured cables with a tricycle.

“Aliyu is a suspected vandal of streetlights, armoured cables and theft, and during investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime. All the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution after the completion of the investigation,” he added.