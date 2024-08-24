  • Saturday, 24th August, 2024

NSCDC Arrests Suspected Armoured Cable Thieves in Katsina 

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected vandals of streetlights and armoured cables at different locations within the Katsina metropolitan area.

The suspects, Hassan Suleiman of Sabon Unguwa; Kamaluddeen Shu’aibu of Goruba road and Aliyu Yunusa who hails from Kofar Durbi, were nabbed by operatives of the Special Anti-vandal unit of the command during operations.

A statement Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Buhari Hamisu, said the suspects belong to a notorious syndicate who specialises in vandalising armoured cables, streetlights and theft in Katsina metropolis.

He explained that one burnt armoured cable, two hack-saws, two rolls of armoured cables, jackknife, iron bending tool and one tricycle with registration number, KZR 048 UD, have been recovered from the three suspected vandals.

During investigation, he said Suleiman and Shu’aibu confessed to committing the crimes and revealed that “on 14th of August, 2024, Hassan Suleiman conspired with Mubarak (alias Tulaka) now at large, two of them went to Usman Nagogo road, opposite Ministry of Works and removed streetlights armoured cables using digger and hack-saw”.

He noted that the suspects were traced and apprehended by the Special Anti-vandal team while burning the stolen cable at an uncompleted building, while Aliyu Yunusa was intercepted while conveying vandalised streetlight armoured cables with a tricycle.

“Aliyu is a suspected vandal of streetlights, armoured cables and theft, and during investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime. All the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution after the completion of the investigation,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.