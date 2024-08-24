NRC Commends NSCDC on Protection of Infrastructure

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Managing Director, of Nigerian Railway Corporation,Freeborn Okhirie, has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for standing tall in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) including numerous arrests of suspects with vandalised railway slippers and other gadgets.

He however noted that despite these efforts to salvage the NRC from economic saboteurs, the corporation still suffered losses through vandalism of its installations across the country.



Okhirie stated this while on a courtesy call to the office of the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, in Abuja.

He expressed worries that some rail tracks were still being vandalised while the number of perpetrators rose despite many arrests of suspects made.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to confront the disturbing ugly trend which he described as an organised conspiracy to commit economic sabotage calling for a stronger synergy amongst critical stakeholders and security agencies to bring perpetrators and sponsors to book.



While assuring the NSCDC of the NRC support and readiness to continue to collaborate with the Corps, he admonished the public to assist by providing actionable Intelligence that would lead to arrests of suspects so the Infrastructure provided by the government to meet the public needs would be secured.

He pledged to leverage the prosecutorial mandate of the Corps by liaising for appropriate investigation and trial of suspects who are being apprehended.



In his response, the CG NSCDC, Dr. Audi disclosed that over 20 trailers with numerous suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime of vandalism of railway slippers.

Audi expressed his commitment to work harder in containing the incident, decrying the slow pace encountered in the course of prosecution of suspects.

The CG explained that the Corps would strengthen its disciplinary mechanism and sanction any personnel found culpable in sabotaging the concerted effort and thus solicited the Corporation’s assistance in catering for the welfare of the personnel deployed to their respective duty for the protection of the infrastructure.