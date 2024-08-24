NEPL/Seplat JV Deepens Commitment to Education in Edo/Delta, Empowers Additional 381 Teachers, CIEs

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) has launched the 5th edition of its transformative Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to education.

Since its inception, STEP has empowered 1,373 individuals, including 1,264 secondary school teachers and 109 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) across Edo, Delta states and host communities, equipping them with essential skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

This initiative has not only enhanced the quality of education but has also ignited creativity and innovation within classrooms.

The 2024 edition of the programme was officially flagged off on Thursday, August 22, 2024 in Benin, the Edo State capital bringing together 359 teachers and 22 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) from across Edo, Delta States and supporting communities.

This continued investment by the NEPL/Seplat JV underscores its unwavering commitment to elevating education in its host states and communities.

In her address, Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, highlighted the strategic vision behind STEP, stating, “Five years ago, we conducted a thorough assessment of our host communities in Edo and Delta states to identify their most pressing needs.

Education emerged as the top priority, not only for the children but also for the teachers who are instrumental in shaping the future of the students.

“Through STEP, we are creating a comprehensive educational ecosystem—impacting teachers, students, school infrastructure, and even the Ministries of Education. This approach ensures that our investment in education will yield long-lasting benefits for the entire community.”

Afe further emphasized the comprehensive nature of the programme, noting that participating teachers undergo a rigorous four-day workshop covering leadership, digital skills, STEAM, and essential life skills.

“We have provided each teacher with a tablet equipped with the STEP app, granting them access to a wealth of teacher-focused resources from Microsoft, as well as ongoing support from facilitators.

This programme is an ongoing journey of professional growth and empowerment. We will return in six months for the graduation ceremony, where the teachers will share their success stories and be recognized for their achievements,” she added.

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Joan Osa Oviawe, represented by a Permanent Secretary in the Edo State Public Service, Mr. Ojo Akin-Longe, expressed the state government’s deep appreciation for the partnership with the Seplat JV, stating, “Initiatives like STEP are a testament to NEPL/Seplat Energy JV’s deep commitment to the communities in which they operate.

By partnering with us to enhance the capacity of our teachers, NEPL/Seplat Energy JV is playing a crucial role in developing the potential of our children and, by extension, the future of Edo State. We are grateful for their continued support and pledge our full cooperation to ensure the success of this programme.”

On her part, the Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, represented by Deputy Director (Schools), Delta State Ministry of Secondary Education, Mrs. Justina Ishaka, echoed the same sentiments, praising STEP as a catalyst for educational reform.

“STEP is more than just a training initiative; it represents a comprehensive approach to improving the quality of education in Delta State. Over 500 teachers in our state have already benefited from this programme, and its positive impact will continue to ripple through our communities for years to come.

We commend the NEPL/Seplat JV for their unwavering commitment to education and their partnership in this noble endeavour,” she said.

Representing NNPC Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL) at the event, the Managing Director Nicolas Foucart represented by Deputy Manager, Operations Management Seplat, NEPL, Uzoma Ezulu, emphasized the vital role of teachers in society, saying “The NEPL/Seplat JV STEP Programme is one of our key contributions to the communities we serve. We all recognize the indispensable role teachers play in shaping the future, and through STEP, we express our gratitude for their tireless efforts. We are committed to continuing our support for teachers and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed.”

The impact of the STEP programme is evident in the testimonials of participating teachers. Oloye Funmilayo from Itohan Girls Grammar School, Benin City, shared: “The STEP programme has significantly boosted my self-awareness and confidence as an educator. I now feel empowered to inspire my students to achieve greatness, knowing that I am equipped with the tools to make a difference in their lives.”

One of the beneficiaries, Charity Okpue from Ethiope Mixed Secondary School, Sapele, Delta State said, “Since joining the STEP programme, I have gained invaluable insights into emotional intelligence and effective classroom management. This training has exceeded my expectations and has provided me with the skills to better handle challenging situations and foster a positive learning environment for my students.”

The 2024 STEP edition began with an intensive four-day residential workshop and will be followed by six months of online training, providing participants with ongoing leadership and self-improvement opportunities. Equipped with state-of-the-art STEAM gadgets and apps, these educators are now better prepared to deliver high-quality education that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

As NEPL/Seplat JV continues to invest in educational development through STEP, the programme’s success highlights the critical importance of empowering educators to drive meaningful change in their classrooms and communities. This commitment to education will undoubtedly contribute to the long-term prosperity of Edo and Delta states and, by extension, Nigeria as a whole.