Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, on Saturday tendered his letter of resignation to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Abubakar tendered his resignation after meeting with President Tinubu.

The exiting NIA boss was first appointed in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who extended his stay in office in December 2021.

Details later…