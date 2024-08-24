Maggie, Monosodium Glutamate Can Lead to Heart, Kidney Failure, Hypertension

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has warned that Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) and bouillon better known as maggi can lead to hypertension, heart, and kidney failure.

This was contrary to unverified scientific information, false research claims and deceptive marketing information through social media influencers disseminated by certain industry players and their co-travellers are disseminating unverified scientific information.

The Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, while addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, said following the launch of the National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey (NFCMS) report, some key policy decisions were proposed which have raised concerns about the intent of proponents of these ideas.

According to him, amongst this is the consideration of Bouillon cubes (what we commonly call maggi) as a food vehicle for delivering Iron and Zinc to households in order to combat micronutrient deficiencies in Nigeria.

Oluwafemi noted that the justification for this policy proposal was based on survey findings that Maggie is consumed by 96 per cent of the populace.

He added that this defies one of World Health Organisation’s criteria for food vehicle selection which states that a suitable food vehicle must not pose a threat to public health.

The Executive Secretary stressed that resulting from the fortification of salt with iodine, Nigeria presently records an average daily salt consumption reaching up to 10 grams per day, dangerously exceeding WHO’s recommended limit of two grams of sodium per day or less than five grams of salt per day, which is equivalent to just one teaspoon of salt daily.

He added, “Fortifying another high- sodium food such as bouillon puts Nigerians at risk of a higher sodium intake.

“Furthermore, certain industry players and their co-travellers are disseminating unverified scientific information, false research claims and spreading deceptive marketing information through social media influencers to promote Mono Sodium Glutamate (MSG) and bouillon as nutritious, safe and healthy for human consumption without also informing consumers that these products contain harmful quantities of sodium which could lead to hypertension, heart, and kidney failure.

“The recent food insecurity and economic crisis in the country has led to a significant rise in the living expenses of Nigerians; where the masses can no longer afford basic food items such as garri, giving industries the edge to produce cheaper and ready-to-use ultra- processed alternatives with low nutritional and health benefits. In such situations where nutritious food is costly, people only feed to satisfy hunger.”

CAPPA, therefore, demanded immediate discontinuation of ongoing plans to use Bouillon as a food vehicle for fortification as it does not meet all of WHO’s criteria.

Oluwafemi stressed that collaboration between all critical agencies on ensuring that food fortification does not exacerbate Nigeria’s NCD problems through unintended consequences.

He called for implementation of effective country-wide salt/sodium reduction interventions to stem the ugly tide of the rising burden of slump attacks and hypertension in the country.

“For emphasis, it is imperative that regulatory bodies such as the FMOHSW, NAFDAC, SON, and FCCPC collaborate to monitor these fortification programs to ensure compliance with global standards and best practices, especially in the selection of food vehicles,” he said.