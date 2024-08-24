IBB Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tees Off

Olawale Ajimotokan





The newly elected executives of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja has rolled out plans for their tenure with the Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament, scheduled from yesterday through tomorrow.

A statement by the Social and Welfare Officer, Dr Lanre Phillips, said over 200 members of the club will usher in the new executive committee led by Captain Ibrahim Babayo, in line with the club’s tradition.

Philips noted that the newly elected Exco members had already started their various programmes, with focus being the maintenance of the course and zero tolerance for waste.

“We are hosting the captains’ inaugural tournament, which is to usher in the new Exco that was elected in April this year. It is a tradition that we do every year. After the inauguration of EXCO, a tournament is held to showcase the golfing prowess of our members,’’ he said.

Also, the Lady Captain, Dame Julie Donli, assured that this year’s inaugural would be unique.

“Captain’s inaugural is usually organised by the Captain of the club.

“This inaugural is used to usher in the one-year tenure of the captain and to unfold the yearly plans, we are able to tell everyone what we have in stock for them.

“We are able to meet all the members and golf with them. Basically, that is what the captain’s inaugural is all about,” she said.

The prize and award ceremony is billed for tomorrow.