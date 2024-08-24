DHQ: Troops Killed 171 Terrorists, 503 Others Surrendered in One Week

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed no fewer than 171 terrorists, arrested 302, in addition to 25 perpetrators of oil theft, and rescued 134 kidnapped hostages within the period under review.

The DHQ also disclosed that a total of 503 terrorists comprising 72 adult males, 148 adult females and 283 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations between 14 and 20 August 2024.



A statement by Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, said that following a tip-off, troops with hybrid forces in separate operation intercepted and arrested 30 suspected Boko Haram, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), and the Jamatu Ahli Al-Sunna lil Da’wa Wal Jihad (JAS) terrorists’ collaborators and informants including kidnappers in Damboa, Kukawa, Mobbar, Biu, Gubio and Nganzai local government areas of Borno State as well as Damaturu and Gujba LGAs of Yobe State within the same period.



Buba also disclosed that a total of 98 illegal refining sites were discovered and dismantled by troops of JTF Operation Delta Safe, while 799,400 litres of stolen crude oil and 151,150 litres of illegally refined AGO were also recovered within the said period.



He added that troops in the South-south theatre of operations retrieved petroleum products worth N846,480,800 million only from oil thieves.

Buba said that troops equally recovered 84 assorted weapons and 1,499 assorted ammunition, stressing that the breakdown are as follows: “one PKT gun, one G3 rifle, three AK-49 rifles, 44 AK-47 rifles, 10 fabricated rifles,18 dane guns, 10 pump action guns, four locally made pistols, 18 AK-47 magazines, two FN magazines, one smoke grenade, one bandolier, 843 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 506 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 60 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ball rimmed, 90 live cartridges, five baofeng radios, 11 vehicles, 46 motorcycles, four bicycles, 52 mobile phones, cutlasses and the sum of N126,285.00 only amongst other items.”



He added that troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 26 dugout pits, 13 boats, 90 drums and 45 storage tanks, adding that other items recovered include 155 cooking ovens, four speedboats, one pumping machine, seven vehicles and 98 illegal refining sites.

He averred that the armed forces is actively thwarting and mitigating terrorist threats and activities across the country through ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

“Significantly, in the North-east and North-west theatres of operations, troops neutralised several terrorist leaders and commanders, while in the North-central troops arrested notorious kidnappers and gun runners,” Buba said.

He assured that the military will maintain its operational activities across the country to ensure enduring defeat of terror groups in the country. Buba further assured that troops will continue to demonstrate stamina, resolve and strong desire to protect citizens and ensure their safety across the country.