CAF Champions League: Rangers Survive Zilimadjou Scare in Uyo

Reigning champions of the Nigerian Premier Football League, Enugu Rangers narrowly advanced to the second round of the CAF Champions League after a tense 1-1 draw against US Zilimadjou of Comoros at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Flying Antelopes secured a 2-1 aggregate victory, but the journey was far from straightforward.

Coming into the match with a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg, Rangers were expected to dominate on home soil.

However, Zilimadjou proved to be a much tougher opponent than anticipated, frustrating the Nigerian side throughout the game. Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession, Rangers struggled to break down the resilient Comorian defence.

The breakthrough for the home side finally came in the 79th minute when Kenechukwu Agu coolly converted a penalty, giving Rangers a crucial lead.

This goal appeared to seal the tie, as Rangers were set to coast into the next round. But Zilimadjou had other plans.

In a dramatic twist, the visitors equalised just five minutes from time, setting up a tense finale that left the home fans on edge.

With the aggregate scoreline at 2-1 in favor of Rangers, Zilimadjou pushed hard for a second goal that would have forced extra time.

However, the Nigerian champions held their nerve, with their defence standing strong against the late onslaught.

Rangers’ advancement keeps Nigerian hopes alive in the CAF Champions League, as they continue their quest for continental glory.