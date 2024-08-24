Anambra Partners USAID, Coca-Cola Foundation, TechnoServe on Sustainable Waste Management

Agnes Ekebuike

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, the Anambra State Government in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Coca-Cola Foundation, and TechnoServe, reaffirmed its commitment to recycling plastic waste.



The initiative aims to secure more environmentally-friendly solutions through strategic partnerships and innovative practices.

At a recent stakeholders’ meeting on plastic waste recycling held at the Hilton Leisure Hotel in Awka, the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Felix Odimegwu, underscored the critical need for effective waste separation and recycling.



“Plastic waste becomes a menace to the environment when not separated and channeled for recycling,” Dr. Odimegwu emphasised, aligning the Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity with Anambra’s broader vision for sustainable development.

The commissioner announced the launch of the second season of the ‘All Anambra Communities Plastic Waste Recovery Challenge’, which is set to further drive waste reduction, promote recycling, and create employment opportunities for the state’s residents. This initiative reaffirms Anambra’s dedication to a cleaner and greener future.

Odimegwu also highlighted the importance of partnerships in raising awareness about waste separation for recycling and leveraging the circular economy to generate economic prosperity.

He noted that the state’s collaboration with organisations like USAID, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and TechnoServe is crucial in achieving these goals.

The event featured a range of expert presentations, including insights from the Chairman of the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA), Prof. Emma Ezenwaji, on the importance of strategic partnerships for improved waste management services in the state.

Senior Business Advisor, Franklin Nwaribe, provided an overview of the Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity, emphasising its role in transforming plastic waste into valuable resources, thereby creating jobs and fostering sustainable communities.

Country Director of TechnoServe Nigeria, Mrs. Adesuwa Akinboro, represented by Senior Programme Manager Mr. Benneth Obasiohia, reiterated the importance of collaboration in combating plastic pollution.

She pointed out that while Nigeria contributes significantly to global plastic waste, only 12 per cent of this waste is currently recycled.

Obasiohia urged stakeholders to work together, stressing that the success of the initiative relies on collective action for a cleaner, greener Anambra State.

A Reader from the Faculty of Law at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Dr. Jude Ezeanokwasi, highlighted the increasing importance of waste management policies and regulations in the state.

He described these policies as not just necessary but sacrosanct, reflecting the urgent need for structured and effective waste management practices to protect the environment.

The event also provided a platform for private sector stakeholders, including the Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN), Anambra State Waste Recyclers Association (ASWRA), and plastic aggregators, to present the challenges they face in the plastic recycling sector.

The Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity exemplifies the commitment of USAID, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and TechnoServe to environmental sustainability and economic development in Nigeria. By intercepting plastic waste at its source and transforming it into valuable resources, the initiative is not only creating jobs but also fostering sustainable communities across Anambra State.

Under the leadership of Governor Charles Soludo, Anambra State has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at reducing waste, promoting recycling, and fostering a culture of sustainability.