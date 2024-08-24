Adeniyi Approves New Customs Management Appointments, Redeployment

James Emejo in Abuja

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, yesterday approved key management appointments in acting capacity and redeployment to enhance strategic service delivery.

The move followed the statutory retirement of some members of the management team of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

In a statement, Chief Superintendent of Customs/National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the appointments are a testament to the officers’ exemplary services and dedication to the customs.

He said the service remained committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance.

While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious services, Adeniyi congratulated the newly appointed officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.

A breakdown of the appointments and redeployment included BM Jibo DCG as Finance Administration and Technical Services (FATS); OA Alajogun as acting DCG, Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation (EI&I); IG Umar as acting ACG Headquarters.

Others are O.A Salefu, acting ACG, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC); B.A Makinde, acting ACG Human Resource Development (HRD) and T. Bomodi, acting ACG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation (EI&I).