You Can’t Be PDP Member and Belong to Another Party, Ningi Tackles Detractors

· Wike a coward who lacks courage to quit PDP, says party chief

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and close associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senator Abdul Ningi, said the party was not the property of any individual and would resist attempts to diminish its influence.

Ningi made the statement during an interview with ARISE NEWS.

In a similar vein, a former national legal adviser of PDP and Kaduna State Commissioner for Justice, Mark Jacob, criticised Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, calling him a coward for not having the courage to leave PDP, despite his ceaseless disparagement of the party.

In the interview with ARISE NEWS, Ningi emphasised, “PDP has a history and it was not formed a decade ago. It was formed more than two decades ago by some of the best political brains in the country.

“When I look at people comparing their powers to that of the PDP, I’m always taken aback. Remember, 24 years ago, most of these key actors that are in place are products of this party; they would not have been anything if not for the PDP.

“PDP is a party that has produced three presidents; PDP is above individuals. You need to understand the mind-set of some key actors is that this party must not survive.

“This party does not warrant our sympathy because at a time in the immediate past, some people did not get what they wanted. The key actors are members of the PDP; otherwise, there wouldn’t have been a crisis.”

Ningi stressed, “You cannot be a member of the PDP and be a member of another party. You can’t be a member of the PDP and at the same time be enriching and influencing other members to buy the PDP.”

He emphasised the importance of loyalty.

Ningi also discussed concerns over a sitting PDP governor potentially leaving the party, saying, “It really disturbed us, so we reached out to him, and he confirmed to us that he will remain in the party.

“We came back after talking to him with all the information we had, but we are not bringing this information into the public domain because part of the crisis has to do with the current Minister of the FCT.”

Jacob, on his part, maintained that Wike’s continued stay in PDP that he “bashes every now and then” smacked of lack of integrity

He explained that in his time as national legal adviser, such action would not be tolerated.

Jacob, who also spoke in an interview with ARISE NEWS, said, “Wike is a coward who is not bold enough to leave the PDP and go to the APC.

“Having taken a stance against the PDP, a gentleman who wants to be respected should have resigned from the PDP. You cannot be kicking against the PDP and still claim you are with the PDP; it is complete irony, ungentlemanly, and lacking in integrity.”

Jacob stressed that it was time people told Wike the truth, stating that no one can, in good conscience, claim to be a member of PDP while actively fighting against it.

He expressed his disappointment with the current state of PDP, saying, “It is a sad day for anyone who identifies with the PDP or is a member of the PDP.”