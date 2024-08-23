Topship Deploys First Shipping Technology for Service Offering

Topship, a leading shipping technology platform in Nigeria, has announced the introduction of its new Door-to-Door air and sea freight service to the USA, UK, and Canada.

With over 18,000 business customers, Topship said it has been a crucial link for businesses and individuals seeking flexible and efficient shipping and air freight solutions that takes their unique needs into consideration, whether for exports or imports.

With its introduction of sea freight shipping, Topship becomes the first shipping tech platform in Nigeria to provide both air and sea shipping options in one product, helping businesses to import and export via sea or air at their own will. This further solidifies the company’s commitment to providing a flexible shipping experience for businesses.

The new service, the company noted, would offer practical, efficient, and cost-effective alternative for shipping larger and heavier items to international destinations, opening up new possibilities for businesses.

CEO of Topship, Moses Enenwali, said: “We’re thrilled to be the first shipping aggregator platform in Nigeria to offer both air freight and Sea freight shipping options. In a market as dynamic as Nigeria’s, we recognise that businesses require more than just solutions for small to mid-sized packages. Businesses and individuals alike need cost-effective options for shipping large volumes and heavier items, especially frequent importers. This service expansion emphasises our commitment to providing Nigerians with a more flexible and less fragmented international shipping experience.”