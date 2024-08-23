  • Friday, 23rd August, 2024

Tinubu Back in Abuja After Four-day Work Stay in France

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

* To swear in Justice Kekere-Ekun as new CJ today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja, after a four-day work stay in Paris, France.

President Tinubu, who left on Monday evening, arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:25am on Friday. 

The president is expected to swear in the new Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Friday morning at the Council Chambers of the State House, following the statutory retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola from the office. 

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on August 15, after its 106th meeting, recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun to President Tinubu to replace the outgone CJN, Ariwoola. 

A statement issued Thursday by the Media Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, had revealed that President Tinubu will be swearing in a new CJN on Friday. 

“President Tinubu will swear in Justice Ariwoola’s successor at the State House Council Chambers on August 23, 2024,” Ngelale had disclosed. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.