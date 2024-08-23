  • Friday, 23rd August, 2024

TIME FOR A SWIFT KICK

Politics | 1 hour ago

How does Donald Trump have the gall to suggest Taylor Swift supports him? It is a lie, not his first but a massive one that is easy to prove wrong.

At present she had not made any statement supporting a candidate in this election but previously she had supported Biden and criticised Donald Trump. These suggest that she is unlikely to ever support Trump.

Why would people vote for a confirmed liar, and yes many politicians have lied, but not on such a grand scale.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.