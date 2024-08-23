TIME FOR A SWIFT KICK

How does Donald Trump have the gall to suggest Taylor Swift supports him? It is a lie, not his first but a massive one that is easy to prove wrong.

At present she had not made any statement supporting a candidate in this election but previously she had supported Biden and criticised Donald Trump. These suggest that she is unlikely to ever support Trump.

Why would people vote for a confirmed liar, and yes many politicians have lied, but not on such a grand scale.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia