Prudential Partners Google Cloud to Build AI-powered Products

Prudential Plc and Google Cloud have announced an expanded strategic partnership to build innovative AI-powered products and applications that will help enhance customer, agent and employee experiences.

Supported by Google Cloud’s deep expertise in health-focused AI, the Lab will initially prioritise ways of using AI to provide improved access to quality healthcare, while supporting agents’ ability to deliver a seamless and personalised customer experience. The Lab will also focus on using AI to improve operating processes – with the goal of delivering a better experience for customers, agents and employees alike, and driving new, bottom-line efficiencies.

Chief Executive Officer, Prudential plc, Anil Wadhwani, said: “Prudential is committed to leveraging technological innovation to create value for all our stakeholders. We are actively using data, advanced analytics and AI to create an exceptional customer and agent experience – while helping us work smarter and faster. Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud will unlock the innovation and creativity of our 15,000 employees and increase our speed to market, particularly in health insurance, where we see tremendous growth opportunities. By deepening our collaboration, we will build the future of insurance for our customers.”

CEO, Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian, said: “Generative AI represents a significant opportunity to drive innovation in the insurance industry. Our collaboration with Prudential and the launch of its AI Lab will help to reimagine customer experiences, optimise operations, and unlock new growth possibilities. Google Cloud is committed to providing the AI and data analytics capabilities, as well as the expertise needed to support Prudential’s vision for the future of insurance.”