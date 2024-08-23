Nurse Arrested for Using Pressing Iron on House Help in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 38-year-old woman, Amarachukwu Happiness Nzekwe, has been arrested for allegedly using hot pressing iron on the back of her house help.

The woman, who identified herself as a nurse from Ezinifitte, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, said the house help stole her money, and that she did it (using the hot iron) to discipline him.

She explained that she placed a pressing iron on a stove and used it to scald the child’s back after he refused to confess to stealing.

Nzekwe made the confession after officials of the Anambra State Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, led by the Commissioner, Hon. Ify Obinabo, arrested her.

She told the commissioner that: “I have suffered because of this boy. I just had surgery, and I came back home and found out that my money was missing. I didn’t plug the iron to electric, I just placed it on stove to discipline him.”

The victim was identified as her nephew, a 13-year-old boy. It was gathered that she also locked the boy up at home without food most times.

Obinabo vowed that she must be prosecuted, explaining that such ungodly attitude would not be allowed in Anambra State, especially under Prof Chukwuma Soludo as governor

The suspect was later handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.