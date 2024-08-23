New Aircraft: Consider President’s Safety, Ohanaeze Tells Nigerians

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on Nigerians criticising the purchase of an Airbus A330 business jet for President Bola Tinubu to consider the safety of the president, who is the leader of the country.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General,Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the apex body noted that the decision to acquire a new aircraft was for the security and safety of the president.

According to Ohanaeze, the tragic incidents involving the untimely deaths of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Malawi’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima should serve as a stark reminder of the dangers that could occur to high-ranking officials when adequate measures were not taken to ensure their safety.

The statement read:, “We cannot afford to have a similar tragedy occur in Nigeria, and we must prioritise President Tinubu’s well-being.

“While we understand the frustrations of Nigerians during these challenging economic times, it is essential to recognise that the safety of our President is paramount.

“The opposition leaders criticising the purchase of the new aircraft for President Tinubu are, in essence, expressing a desire for his demise. This is unacceptable and goes against the values of humanity and compassion.

“It is hypocritical for these same leaders to remain silent when extravagant gifts, in the form of SUV Jeeps, were given to all the 10th National Assembly elected lawmakers, including the opposition senators and House of Representatives members, yet they vehemently oppose the purchase of a necessary asset for the safety of our president.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands firm in our belief that President Tinubu’s safety must be safeguarded at all costs, and we will not entertain any attempts to jeopardize his well-being.”

Ohanaeze urged President Tinubu to address the concerns of the Nigerian people and take swift action to alleviate their suffering.

“It is imperative that he demonstrates his commitment to the nation’s welfare and works towards finding solutions to our country’s challenges. We implore all Nigerians to remain united in the face of adversity and to prioritize the safety and security of our leaders,” it added.