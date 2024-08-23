Irish Envoy Blames  Persistent Religious Violence on Political Leaders

Adedayo Akinwale and Amina Hassan in Abuja

The Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Peter Ryan has lamented that religious violence persists in the country because political leaders have refused to take appropriate action necessary to curb the ugly trend.

Ryan, who was represented by Mr. Samuel Ameh disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at an event commemorating Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

He said there was nothing too difficult to resolve once people agreed to live in peace with one another.

Ryan stated: “We are on several UN platforms where we have been able to point out actions of injustice that are based on acts of violence because one has a different belief or ideology.

“We are also there in the UN talking to the Nigerian government. We have pointed out to the government of Nigeria actions that they should have taken to avert religious violence. But because political leaders have refused to take them, religious violence continues.”

Also, a former General Officer Commanding, 3 and 81 Divisions, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Peter Dauke (rtd), said throughout his military career, he witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of violence fueled by religious and ethnic differences.

He added that these experiences reinforced his belief in the importance of employing a comprehensive strategy that combines both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to restore peace and stability.

Dauka noted: “During my tenure as GOC 3 Division, Jos – a region often beset by inter-communal and religious violence – I, in conjunction with the Commander Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, initiated several non-kinetic approaches aimed at de-escalating conflicts and fostering peace.

“Bearing in mind that military force alone cannot resolve deep-rooted grievances, we focused on building trust and dialogue between the military and local communities.

“This included setting up regular forums where religious leaders, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders could engage directly with security forces to address concerns and find common ground.”

Dauka said one notable initiative was the establishment of the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) desks within the division, designed to enhance communication between the army and civilian populations.

He explained that CIMIC facilitated the swift resolution of misunderstandings and promoted collaborative efforts to maintain peace.

The retired military officer stressed that the initiative proved effective, as it reduced the number of violent clashes and allowed for the peaceful resolution of disputes that might otherwise have escalated into larger conflicts.

According to him, in all these efforts, our primary goal was to win the hearts and minds of the people, recognizing that true security is rooted in the trust and cooperation of the communities we serve.

“The success of these non-kinetic measures in de-escalating conflicts and fostering a culture of peace that underscored the importance of a multifaceted approach to security – one that goes beyond the battlefield to address the underlying causes of violence,” he said.

On his part, the Emir of Jamal Emirate Council, Amb Peter Jeremiah said there was a decrease in religious violence because the traditional institutions have woken up and taken it upon itself to galvanise support from all strata, whereby they bring people of diverse religion on the need for peaceful coexistence.

Also, the Director of Planning and Strategy, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benard Kengson, said from all indications, the current administration is trying to unite the people through appointments it has and policies.

Earlier, the Country Coordinator, JISRA Nigeria, Jude Likita, said the event was not only to unveil the plaques, but to honor and remember those whose lives were tragically cut short by acts of violence rooted in religion or belief.

His words: “It is a somber occasion, yet one of profound significance, as we come together to pay tribute to the victims and reaffirm our commitment to a world where such atrocities are but a distant memory.

“Our hearts are heavy as we reflect on the recent tragedies in Kaduna and Plateau States. These regions, known for their rich cultural heritage and diverse communities, have also endured profound pain and suffering due to violence driven by religious and sectarian divides.”

Likita pointed out that the scars left by these acts remind every of the urgent need to address the root causes of intolerance and build a more inclusive society.

He noted: “In Kaduna, we have witnessed heartbreaking incidents that have disrupted lives and communities, leaving behind a legacy of loss and fear. Similarly, Plateau State has seen its share of violence, with innocent lives taken and communities fractured.

“Each plaque we unveil today symbolizes not just the memory of those who were lost in these regions, but also our collective pledge to combat the ideologies that fueled their suffering.”