Ilorin Emir: AbdulRazaq’s Massive Urban Renewal Projects would Advance Kwara’s Socio-economic Devt

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State chairman of traditional council and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari yesterday said that the ongoing urban renewal infrastructural projects by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration in the state would advance the socio-economic development of the state.



Sulu-Gambari made the declaration in Ilorin while receiving the state government’s delegation led by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo and the Special Adviser on Special Duties Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah, at his Oja-oba Palace, Ilorin.

The delegation visited the Emir to seek further support for the road project from Works Roundabout to Post Office through Emir’s Road down to Isale Oja and other areas.



The monarch who supported the urban renewal projects in the state however called on the governor not to relent in its efforts to push more massive infrastructural works in the state.

He said: “I am pleased with the foresight of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with the ongoing expansion and reconstruction of roads across the state, particularly within the Ilorin metropolis.



“What the government is doing is necessary for the development of the capital city and the state at large.

“I am aware of the massive road projects going on, and as a traditional institution, we will continue to support the administration with prayers to succeed.

“You are doing the right thing. As I said before, the performance of the Governor is res ipsa loquitur (self-evident). When one embarks on such projects, you don’t listen to the naysayers.



“They will later appreciate it once you do it. So, I urge you to continue with the good job.”

The Emir urged the government to continue with its expansion programme without further delay.

“It is good that you employ traditional approach for your advocacy and I want to assure you of maximum support to succeed. Don’t be distracted.

“It is normal for few individuals to say negative things about what you do. Your projects are visible for all to see. You should continue with your infrastructural renewal and expansion programmes without further delay,” the Emir said.

Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the visit, the Works Commissioner, Alhaji Olododo also sought public support for the extensive construction works from the Ministry of Works Roundabout through Emir’s Road to Isale-Oja junction; Adifa to Gambari; and Balogun-Fulani back to the Emir’s Road.

“From Ministry of Works roundabout to Isale-Oja junction and from Adifa to Gambari and Balogun-Fulani back to Emir’s Road is about 5.8km. This will be completed within four months,” he said.

He added: “The traditional approach remains the best approach because as the leader of the Emirate, we believe that once the Emir speaks to our people through the Alanguas, Daodus, and Magajis, effective communication would have been established and compliance will be a lot easier.

“We need the support and collaboration of the Emir on the setbacks that the projects will reclaim. This will affect the temporary structures built on the government’s setbacks along the routes. We also talked about the illegal refuse dump by some people, which endangers everyone.”