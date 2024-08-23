Group Proposes National Referendum to Address Socio-Economic Challenges

Segun James

The Voice of Reason Advocacy for Social Development Foundation (VOR) has proposed national referendum to address the socio-economic problems facing the nation.

The VOR also called for the restructuring of Nigeria, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take bold and decisive action to address these challenges.

The group, in an open letter to the President, which was signed by Dr. Ladi Awosika, emphasised the need for a new Nigeria that is stable, prosperous and united.

It called for immediate, medium-term, and long-term actions to achieve this vision.

The advocacy group recommended the establishment of a National Rebirth Commi-ssion to address historical injustices, promote social justice, and foster reconciliation among ethnic groups.

It noted that this commission would facilitate truth-telling, reconciliation, and unity, and develop conflict resolution mechanisms to manage inter-regional disputes.

The VOR also suggested measures such as emergency food and cash relief, price control measures, transport support, and curbing profligacy in government expenditure to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

It said that these immediate actions would provide relief to vulnerable populations and stabilise the economy.

In the medium term, VOR recommended economic and structural reforms, including agricultural support, peace and security initiatives, industrialisation, infrastructure development, and governance strengthening.

The group said that these reforms would address the root causes of Nigeria’s challenges and promote sustainable growth and development.

Furthermore, the VOR proposed a national referendum to decide on the preferred governance structure, in line with international best practices and the principles of democracy, saying this would ensure that the will of the people is respected and that Nigeria’s governance structure reflects the aspirations of its citizens.

The letter emphasised that restructuring Nigeria to provide inclusive and autonomous governance for its diverse ethnic nationalities would address some of the root causes of Nigeria’s persistent issues, such as ethnic tensions, economic disparities, and political instability.

The VOR called on President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly and decisively, in collaboration with all stakeholders, to chart a new course for Nigeria to build a nation that provides for all its citizens.

The letter read in part: “In truth, Your Excellency, from your antecedents, none needs to preach to you about the need to return Nigeria to its federalist origin and strengthen our democratic institutions.

“Yet, at this critical juncture in our nation’s history, we have cause to communicate with, as a consequence of the deteriorating economy and the recent widespread #EndBadGovernance/Hunger Protests sweeping across the country.

“These are a stark manifestation of deep-seated socio-economic issues and long-simmering frustrations that have left many Nigerians feeling marginalised, unheard, and desperate. It is imperative that we address these challenges with immediate, decisive, and comprehensive actions to restore hope, stability, and prosperity to our beloved nation.

“We need not have riots in thirty-six states of the federation, if the citizens are faring differently economically or politically.

“Nigeria should conduct a credible referendum to decide on the preferred governance structure, in consonance with Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that ‘the will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government.’

“States should also, through their legislative arms, create a State Referendum Commission to organise a referendum for ethnic groups and peoples of current states to decide how they prefer to be governed and which region they wish to belong to.”