Father of Kidnapped Medical Students Appeals for their Freedom

George Okoh in Makurdi

A father of one of the students abducted by gunmen in Benue State has appealed for the release of his son and 19 others seven days after 20 medical students and their house officer from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos were abducted in Benue State last week.

The father appealed to the kidnappers to release the students unharmed to enable them return to school.

A retiree, Mr. Kwaghaondona Fagar, the father of one of the abducted students made the appeal at his residence in Makurdi, while calling for the release of the abducted medical and dental students held hostage.

The pensioner, who cited the difficulty most parents are going through during this economic challenges to source the ransom of N50 million as unbearable particularly as many of the parents are widows and widower yet to pay school (medical) fees of their respect children.

The retiree who lamented that since his retirement in January 17, 2013, from the state civil service till date, he has not received his gratuity except for the monthly pension which the new administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia has started paying, calling on both the federal and state government and other well-meaning Nigerians to assist the families to ensure the freedom of all the affected victims during this trial times before the kidnappers carry out their threat of killing the students one after another.

Fagar explained that life has become difficult for him and his family to feed as he has sold his two vehicles and other belongings to pay the school fees of his son in medical school at the University of Jos, stating that with the current situation, “how do I get the money to rescue my son in captivity with others.”

“I have been looking round with my wife to source the sum of two point five million naira as my share of the money to pay, it has been difficulty.

“All the parent are communicating and sourcing for the ransom to pay, we are all on a platform making serious effort, the money is not complete yet, and my son called two days ago and pleaded that I should look for money, as they have been starving, with no food or water.”