Dafinone Donates Food Items to Okuama IDP Camp 

* Calls on FG, Delta, to commence rebuilding process

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, Thursday, presented food items worth millions of naira to the people of Okuama currently in the Ewu-Okuama Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Ewu-Urhobo community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Delta Central lawmaker also called on the Federal Government to work with the Delta State government and commence the process of rebuilding and resettling the people of Okuama in their ancestral home.

He also appealed to international donor agencies to come to the aid of the Okuama people, noting that the situation at Okuama is an international humanitarian crisis that needs global efforts to rebuild and resettle the people.

He equally called on the Nigerian Army to follow democratic principles in dealing with the Okuama leaders arrested this week, stressing that the rights of the civilians arrested must be respected and they should not be subjected to any form of abuse, rather, they should be brought to civil court to answer any allegations against them.

Dafinone, who presented two live cows, 100 cartoons of Indomie noodles, 20 cartons of Soya oils and four bags of Garri, vowed not to rest on his oars until Okuama is rebuilt and the indigenes are returned to their ancestral homes.

According to him, “This is not one visit or one-stop matter as the plight of those that have been displaced must continue to resonate in the public space and the space of concerned Nigerians who seek to help to ensure that they are rehabilitated and then life continues normally as soon as possible.

“Words reached me about a week ago that they were short of protein, and this visit was to deliver the two cows, 100 cartons of noodles, 20 cartons of soya oil and four bags of garri. I know this does not solve the problem of the camp. But it is a small contribution towards maintaining the nutrition of the children and adults in the camp and on a larger and wider scale.

“Since my last visit, my office has continued to reach out to the Federal Government, and international agencies to see what help can be provided, aids to those at the camp and rebuilding of Okuama which are the more significant matters that need to be brought to the attention not of Deltans but Nigerians and the global community as a whole.”

Dafinone, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor, and other APC faithful, disclosed that he is hoping to get positive reports soon, and it is part of his assignments to look and care for citizens of Delta Central.

“Meanwhile, there is news that other Okuama indigenes have been detained by the military. We are following up with the military to make sure that they are given their civil rights, and we will be on that as well,” he said.

Receiving the items, the Chairman of the Ewu-Okuama IDP Camp Management Committee, Mr Abraham Ogbodo, commended Dafinone for standing with the people of Okuama in their trying time, noting that the lawmaker had been at the forefront in trying to resolve the Okuama crisis.

Ogbodo, a former editor of the Guardian Newspaper, also called on well-meaning individuals and organisations to support the ongoing efforts in rebuilding and resettling Okuama people to their ancestral homes.

He said: “Senator, we can’t thank you enough that you are not just coming here for the first time; you have been involved in Okuama matter.

“Right from day one, you have been so central to everything about this Okuama matter. When the king was taken into custody, you and your fellow national legislators were so deep in it.

“You went all the way to ensure things went well, and the most beautiful thing you have said here now is that you are aware that new arrests have been made, and you are on it.

“When you came the other time, you took a study survey of the place and needed to know our needs, and you didn’t come with only 100 cartons of indomie; you came with two live cows, and that is most significant.

“As I have always noted, yes, you are a senator representing Delta Central, representing Urhobo ethnic nationality, but this a humanitarian crisis, and what we are projecting here is humanity that knows no religion, geographical boundaries or politics.

“What we are talking about is to be united in times like this so that we can help ourselves, helping the children of God, and God will use his other children to help children that are in distress, and that is what you come here to do for us.

“For the fact that you are an Urhobo may not be taken for granted because there other Urhobo that may not come in this manner.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to others, not just those that are in the cadre of leadership, but everybody with capacity and of goodwill should respond to this call because the people do not survive to leave here with the body and soul; they would not be able to take possession of their homes.”