Condemnation Trails Death of Sokoto District Head in Bandits’ Captivity

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Eminent Nigerians have condemned the death of the District Head of Gatawa, Sokoto State, Sarkin Gobir Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, in the captivity of terrorists.

The Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, described the gruesome murder of the monarch as barbaric, unfortunate and inhumane.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, Governor Aliyu said he received the sad news of the death of the district head with deep shock, describing the monarch as a pious, upright, honest and a peace loving personality who dedicated his life to the service of his people and humanity as a whole.

Aliyu prayed to the Almighty Allah to admit the late monarch in the best of paradise and give his family and the entire people of Sabon Birnin Local Government Area the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor reiterated that his administration is doing a lot and would continue to use all the available resources to bring banditry to an end, and appealed to the people of the state to support security agencies with relevant information so as to nip banditry in the bud.

He further called on people to continue to pray to Almighty Allah to assist the present administration in its quest to rid the state of banditry and other criminal activities.

Governor Aliyu charged the security agencies in the state to intensify efforts to secure the state at all times and ensure that the killers of the late monarch are fished out and made to face the full wreath of the law.

On his part, the Senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, condemned the murder of the district head in totality.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko said they would continue to advise the government at all levels to intensify more efforts towards bringing an end to the banditry menace that is bedeviling the Northern region and the country as a whole.

Senator Wamakko described the deceased as a leader with a good heart for his subjects and also a peace-loving gentleman even as he added that he will continue to be remembered for his good works.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the late traditional ruler, Isah Muhammadu Bawa, and give his family the fortitude to bear the lost

Also the People Democratic party (PDP), Sokoto State chapter, has described the killing of the traditional ruler as satanic and unfortunate.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sannyinawal, PDP urged APC-led governments at federal and state to rise up to its responsibility in safeguarding lives and property.

The PDP noted that the security situations in the state has deteriorated under APC-led government, stressing that it is not enough to condemn the killing but that the government should sit up to contain insecurity in the state, especially in the eastern senatorial district.