Anambra,USAID, Coca-Cola Foundation, TechnoServe Partner on Waste Mgt

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Anambra State Government has forged a partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Coca-Cola Foundation and TechnoServe that would strengthen its commitment to recycling plastic waste and securing environmentally friendly solutions.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Felix Odimegwu, who addressed a stakeholders’ meeting on plastic waste recycling in Awka, said that plastic waste would become a menace to the environment if it is not separated and channeled for recycling.

Odimegwu said that Anambra state has been actively pursuing initiatives that would reduce waste, promote recycling and foster a culture of sustainability under the leadership of Governor Charles Soludo.

He also announced the second season of the “All Anambra Communities Plastic Waste Recovery Challenge,” which would aim at reducing waste, promoting recycling, creating employment for the residents, and reinforcing the state’s commitment to a cleaner and greener future.

Odimegwu identified partnership as one of the several ways through which the state government is creating awareness on the importance of waste separation for recycling and generating economic prosperity through the circular economy.

In her remarks, the Country Director of Technoserve Nigeria, Mrs. Adesuwa Akinboro, who was represented by the Senior Programme Manager, Mr. Benneth Obasiohia, emphasised the importance of collaboration in combating plastic pollution in the state.

Akinboro noted that the project sought to boost local economies and create sustainable livelihoods without forgetting Nigeria’s significant contributions to global plastic waste, of which only 12 percent is being recycled in the country.

She urged stakeholders to work together, stressing that the success of the initiative depended on collective action for a cleaner, greener future in Anambra State.

The event featured insightful presentations, including one by the Chairman of ASWAMA, Professor Emma Ezenwaji, on strategic partnerships for improved waste management service delivery in Anambra state.

Also, Senior Business Advisor, Mr. Franklin Nwaribe, provided an overview of the Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity (NPSA).

A Reader at the Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Rev. Fr. Jude Ezeanokwasi, emphasised the growing importance of waste management policy and regulations in Anambra state.

Ezeanokwasi noted that these policies have become not just necessary but sacrosanct, reflecting the urgent need for structured and effective waste management practices that would safeguard the environment.

Private sector stakeholders, including the Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN), Anambra State Waste Recyclers Association (ASWRA), and plastic aggregators were also given the opportunity to present the challenges they faced in the plastic recycling sector.

The NPSA is dedicated to intercepting plastic waste at source and transforming it into valuable resources, thereby creating jobs and fostering sustainable communities.

This initiative exemplified the commitment of USAID, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and TechnoServe to environmental sustainability and economic development in Nigeria.

