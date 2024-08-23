  • Friday, 23rd August, 2024

5th Efunkoya National Cadet T’tennis Championships Hits knock-out Stage

The 5th Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships has progressed to the knockout stage, set to be the main highlight on Friday, August 23, at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

Hundreds of players from 17 states and 20 clubs are competing in this annual tournament, organized by the Efunkoya Table Tennis Foundation in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF).

According to the foundation’s spokesperson, Ranti Lajide, the referee faced a challenging task screening player, with some over-aged participants being disqualified to allow new talent to shine. Lajide noted that the quality of players in the boys’ event suggests the emergence of new champions this year.

“We are excited that states and clubs are now focusing on grooming female players, which has been a major concern for the foundation as many national players are ageing. We have more girls participating this year, and we hope to discover new stars who will succeed the older players,” Lajide said.

The tournament features five titles: singles (boys and girls), doubles (boys and girls), and mixed doubles. Funded by former players and table tennis enthusiasts from both within and outside Nigeria, the event will see the doubles and mixed doubles events take centre stage as it reaches its climax on Saturday, August 24.

“We are pleased with the turnout and believe this aligns with the tournament’s goal of nurturing new stars. We will continue to promote education alongside sports, which is the foundation’s core mission,” Lajide added.

The foundation, comprising former players and stakeholders, is dedicated to revitalizing the sport. The late Dr Adegboyega Efunkoya, a surgeon and medical practitioner, began his involvement in table tennis administration in 1962 and was elected Chairman of the then Nigeria Table Tennis Association in 1963.

