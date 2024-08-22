  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

ShowMax Gives Reasons for Partnership with Domino’s Pizza

Business | 34 mins ago

Africa’s streaming platformm, ShowMax has stated that its decision to team up with Fast food franchise Domino’s Pizza to offer more to Nigerians was informed by their similar attributes. At an event in Lagos, the two partners said their relationship  aimed at delivering greater value to their customers.

“This strategic collaboration promises to reward them with a bingeing and feasting experience, offering exclusive access to top-notch entertainment alongside every order.” A statement jointly signed by both companies stated.

Head of Marketing at ShowMax, Arinola Shobande, noted how each brand’s localisation of their content has helped foster this customer-centric partnership.

“I’m super excited that both brands have similar values: bringing happiness and satisfaction. If you go to any Domino’s Pizza outside the country, it is completely different from what we have here,” Shobande said.

Group Chief Marketing Officer, Eat ‘N’ Go, Olumide Aniyikaiye, while expressing his excitement about the partnership and the immense value it brings to customers, said: “It is a marriage of two bodies with similar values.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.