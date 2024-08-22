ShowMax Gives Reasons for Partnership with Domino’s Pizza

Africa’s streaming platformm, ShowMax has stated that its decision to team up with Fast food franchise Domino’s Pizza to offer more to Nigerians was informed by their similar attributes. At an event in Lagos, the two partners said their relationship aimed at delivering greater value to their customers.

“This strategic collaboration promises to reward them with a bingeing and feasting experience, offering exclusive access to top-notch entertainment alongside every order.” A statement jointly signed by both companies stated.

Head of Marketing at ShowMax, Arinola Shobande, noted how each brand’s localisation of their content has helped foster this customer-centric partnership.

“I’m super excited that both brands have similar values: bringing happiness and satisfaction. If you go to any Domino’s Pizza outside the country, it is completely different from what we have here,” Shobande said.

Group Chief Marketing Officer, Eat ‘N’ Go, Olumide Aniyikaiye, while expressing his excitement about the partnership and the immense value it brings to customers, said: “It is a marriage of two bodies with similar values.”