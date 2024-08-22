S.Mobile Launches API for MTN Data Bundle Distribution

In a significant move to enhance digital service delivery, S.Mobile has officially launched its application programming interface (API) for MTN data bundle distribution.

The new solution, according to the Enugu-based company, is tailored to meet the needs of banks and fintech companies, offering seamless, efficient, and scalable platform for distributing and accessing data bundles.

It promises to revolutionise the way data is managed and provided in the financial sector.

S.Mobile’s API is designed to empower banks and fintech companies to provide customers with a more streamlined and convenient way to purchase and manage data, significantly improving their overall experience.

The API has been designed with flexibility and ease of use in mind, making it easy to integrate into existing systems.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos recently the CEO of S.Mobile, Mr. Kingsley Adonu, said by using the API, banks and fintech companies could expand their service offerings, attract new customers, and increase engagement with their current clientele.

“The ability to provide MTN Data Bundles directly through their platforms opens up new revenue streams and helps build stronger customer loyalty.

“One of the standout aspects of this API launch is its potential to drive financial inclusion across Nigeria and beyond. By integrating data bundle purchases into banking and fintech platforms, S.Mobile is helping to bridge the digital divide, making it easier for customers to stay connected and access digital services. This is particularly crucial in regions where access to data is essential for participating in the digital economy,” he said.