Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigeria’s Disgraceful Jamboree

Many newspapers carried the story in which the Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh disclosed that the federal government spent N12 billion on Nigeria’s participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The bulk of the money was spent on the 82 Athletes and 84 officials that represented Nigeria by at the games. Is it surprising that they did what the average Nigerian contractor does – squander the money and disappear. My good friend (now late) Professor Gaius Igboeli would put it this way “Nigeria scored naught”. Less we forget, we also scored naught in London and Tokyo. Will Los Angeles 2028 be any better?

John Enoh and I are both alumni of the 7th National Assembly so I know John. He was one of those I bothered to listen to when making presentations on the floor of parliament; so John what went wrong? I know you as a serious person but that will not stop me from asking some pertinent questions and also demanding accountability with results. Another friend of mine; Gilbert Ofodile named his first daughter “Oyibo KA” and if you asked for explanation, he would refer you to the leader of the Board at International Competitions. ‘Oyibo’ is always on top

Small countries like St Lucia, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Botswana partially wiped our tears before the likes of Kenya, Algeria, South Africa came on a rescue mission. A former President of Nigeria; Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will jokingly say that they should be arrested and flogged.

There are many lapses but let us zero on Annette Echkunnwoke who won a Silver medal in the women’s hammer throw for U.S.A. She has dual citizenship which many Nigerians have. She was denied participation in Tokyo 2020 by stupid bureaucracy of Athletic Federation of Nigeria. There were no consequences, no sanctions. This year, she competed as a U.S citizen and won a Silver medal which could have been for Nigeria. The United States takes good care of their citizens which explains why they were the overall winners in the number of medals followed by China which tied with them in the number of gold medals.

Nigeria claims to be the leading black nation but when it comes to what matters most, we fall terribly short. Why? Why?

Before someone says “we are too harsh in condemnation,” let us remind ourselves that Kanu Nwankwo and his team won a gold in Atlanta 96. The coach of our women ‘Tigress’ basketball team, Mrs. Nwakamma was adjudged the best basketball coach in the games.

Our destructive malaise is lack of motivational inspiration. We skirt around the periphery and until we consciously address this deficiency, we will continue to descend deeper and deeper down the valley. This is not rocket science. Output reflects correctly what inputs have been made. I do not agree with Bob Marley who sang that the colonial masters put us in a state of mental slavery which needs redemption. What have we done with our independence since the colonial masters left Nigeria more than 60 years ago? Racist Donald Trump (running for U.S President) believes black countries should be colonized for another 100 years so that they can be taught what governance is all about.

Osajeifo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who was the originator of OAU together with Mali and Guinea did awaken the sleeping pride of the black man. Ghanaians bestrode the streets of Europe and America donned with their Kente cloth even in the Blake mid-winter when the wind did make moan. I must confess some of us who were their compatriots as students were envious of them especially when they carry their shoulders up. They really walked tall.

Prime Minister Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso is following Nkrumah’s ways and is projecting a completely new trajectory. He sees Nkrumah as his guiding light. He has refused to buy SUVs for his ministers and parliamentarians and invested the money in tractors. He says everyone should go back to the land and produce enough food to eat and for export as well. (By the way ECOWAS suspended Burkina Faso.)

The Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma a few weeks ago hired Emmanuel Amuneke as coach to Imo Heartland football club. On the day he unveiled him, he charged Emmanuel to go and bring back the premier league cup to Imo State as Imolites do not play second fiddle. The coach accepted the challenge and for me, that is the only way to go.

In Japan during the holidays instead of sending their students on jamborees, they send them to work and learn car maintenance in Toyota workshops. That is one way they can replicate the Toyota quality and ensure that petrol dollars from indolent African countries will continue to be funneled to Japan. It is really time to take stock and change the narrative.

•Rt. Hon. Dr. Eddie Mbadiwe writes from Abuja