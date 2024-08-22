Overcoming Barriers: How Policy and Workplace Changes Can Support Breastfeeding Mothers

Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe

This year’s World Breastfeeding Week highlights the urgent need to bridge the gap in breastfeeding support. Themed “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All,” this global observance is a powerful call to action to create environments that enable every mother to breastfeed without issues. While we celebrate the benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child, it’s clear that countless women face barriers to this essential practice.

This discussion is especially pertinent as we recognise the essential role breastfeeding plays during the first 1,000 days of a child’s life—from conception to their second birthday—which is crucial for their development and long-term well-being. Breastfeeding offers unparalleled benefits that extend beyond the early stages of life. It is a key component in safeguarding child health and reducing the incidence of childhood infections and chronic diseases. Breastfed children enjoy fewer health issues and are less likely to suffer from conditions such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, and childhood obesity. The economic and human capital benefits are substantial, as breastfeeding contributes to the health and productivity of future generations, ultimately enhancing societal well-being.

Despite these benefits, many mothers face significant obstacles that prevent them from breastfeeding exclusively for the recommended six months and continuing for up to 18 months. The World Health Organisation (WHO) underscores the importance of exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary feeding. However, challenges in support systems undermine these recommendations, leading to gaps in breastfeeding practices.

Nigeria presents a stark example of the global breastfeeding crisis. Despite women comprising nearly half of the workforce (43.78), a mere 9% of organisations offer essential workplace breastfeeding support. The National Demographic and Health Survey 2018 further underscores the issue, indicating an exclusive breastfeeding rate of only 29%, falling significantly short of the World Health Assembly’s global target of 50% by 2025. These alarming figures are a primary driver of the nation’s maternal and child health challenges, as a staggering number of childhood deaths and illnesses can be directly attributed to insufficient breastfeeding.

Data from the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) further reveals the devastating consequences worldwide: a staggering 37% of children under five suffer from stunting, with 21% facing severe forms and wasting afflicts 7% of this vulnerable population. Beyond the human toll, the economic burden is immense, including increased healthcare expenditures and lost productivity. Countless mothers face insurmountable challenges in balancing their breastfeeding responsibilities with their professional lives due to insufficient maternity leave and a lack of supportive workplace environments.

A comprehensive approach is essential to addressing this national and global crisis. This includes extending maternity leave, creating breastfeeding-friendly workplaces, and implementing robust policies to protect the rights of breastfeeding mothers. Strengthening community-based support systems and healthcare services, for example the Adopt-a-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP), is also essential for providing education, counselling, and practical assistance for breastfeeding. This involves training healthcare providers, enhancing access to breastfeeding support in urban and rural areas, and launching campaigns to raise awareness about breastfeeding’s benefits.

As the World Breastfeeding Week 2024 concludes, we are reminded of the critical importance of breastfeeding for infant growth and development. It is imperative to address the existing gaps in breastfeeding support and work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all mothers. By implementing comprehensive policies and fostering a culture prioritising breastfeeding, we can close the gap and ensure that every mother can provide her child with the best start in life, reaping significant health, economic, and social benefits for future generations. Let us commit to making breastfeeding the new norm, supported by policies and practices that promote health, equity, and well-being for all families.

* Akinbolagbe is the MD/CEO, PSHAN.

