NSA: Terrorism Has Left Profound and Painful Mark on Nigeria

•Insists war against terror can’t be fought alone, seeks global collaboration

• Army chief inaugurates multiple projects at Guards Brigade

•US State Department working with Nigeria, other African countries to ward off instability

•Tinubu: We’re taking firm steps to secure nation, counter desperate acts of terrorism

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday, said terrorism had left a profound and painful mark on Nigeria, Africa, and many other parts of the world.

Ribadu called for global collaboration with Nigeria in the battle to end insecurity in the country.

The NSA spoke at the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, and memorial for victims of the August 26, 2011 terror attack at the United Nations House in Abuja.

The bitter event came as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, commissioned multiple projects at Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja. And United States said it was working with Nigeria and other African countries to address drivers of instability on the continent to avoid its degeneration.

Ribadu, who was represented at the memorial by National Coordinator of National Counter-Terrorism Centre. Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, said no country could fight terrorism alone. He said the fight required a concerted global effort.

He stated, “For us in Nigeria, we have experienced the devastation of countless terror attacks that have claimed lives, destroyed properties, torn families apart, and displaced millions from their homes.

“The scars of terrorism are deeply etched, from the North-east to the heart of our capital, Abuja. We remember, in particular, the horrific bombing of the United Nations House on 26 August 2011, a senseless act of violence that claimed the lives of 23 individuals and injured over 60 others.

“These were people who had dedicated their lives to peace, development, and the betterment of humanity, yet they became victims of the very menace they sought to combat. I, therefore, wish to commemorate these heroes and their families on this sad event.

“In this solemn moment, we remember the countless victims of terrorism, violence and conflict around the world.

Ribadu also paid tribute to the security agencies leading the war on terror.

He said, “I also wish to pay tribute to the brave men and women in uniform who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Many have laid down their lives so that we may continue to live in peace. Let us also remember the victims, who have been injured or traumatised in the line of duty. Their dedication and commitment to preserving our freedom and securing our nation is nothing short of heroic.

“In the face of this adversity, the strength and resilience of those affected by terrorism stand as a testament to the human spirit. Despite the loss and trauma, survivors continue to show remarkable courage.

“As we mark the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, it is our collective responsibility to support and uplift them.

“We, therefore, must ensure that their voices are heard, their needs are met, and their rights are safeguarded. I am pleased to state that this commitment is at the core of the Office of the National Security Adviser’s mission, which drives our dedication to serve.”

The NSA commended the efforts of the UN agencies involved in the fight against terrorism, including United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, and partners in the antiterrorism was for their dedication and support.

He extolled their invaluable cooperation, “especially in our ongoing efforts to address the needs of terrorism victims and strengthen our counter-terrorism measures.

“This collaborative spirit reinforces the belief that the fight against terrorism is not one that any nation can undertake alone, it requires concerted global effort.”

Army Chief Inaugurates Multiple Projects at Guards Brigade

Lagbaja said at the inauguration of the projects that the remodelled Quarter Guard, ultra-modern lecture auditorium, and accommodation for both officers and soldiers of the Brigade’s Quick Response Force were a testament to the commitment of the commander’s leadership qualities.

He said the facilities would afford troops the opportunity to cool-off while off duty so as to perform optimally whenever the need arose.

He enjoined the Brigade officers and troops to ensure good maintenance of the facilities.

A statement by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, said the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig Gen Adebisi Onasanya, said all the projects were geared towards enhancing troops fighting efficiency and welfare.

Onasanya stated that provision of the amenities was in line with the COAS’ Command Philosophy, which was “to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint Environment”.

In his vote of thanks, the Brigade’s Chief of Staff, Col Abdulrahaman Bello, thanked the COAS for his unrelenting commitment to Guards Brigade.

Bello stated, “These projects include the remodelled ultra-modern equipped auditorium named after the Chief of Army Staff, the stand-by accommodation for Quick Response Force capable of housing over 250 personnel, five officers’ accommodation, as well as the newly remodelled Brigade’s horses stable”

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Commanding Officers of various units under Guards Brigade, Staff Officers, as well as troops under the command.

US Department of State: We’re Working with Nigeria, Others to Ward Off Instability

The United States, yesterday, said it was working with Nigeria and other African countries to address drivers of instability on the continent.

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability (ADS) at the U. S. Department of State, Mallory Stewart, made the assertion in Abuja when she addressed the press.

Stewart stated, “I’ve heard a lot, and I’ve seen through the news the banditry challenge and the experiences, and so we have been trying to appreciate and understand how to affect those things we call drivers of instability, drivers of a security environment that lends itself to these challenges.

“And we are working with partners in Nigeria to try to get ahead of some of those challenges, or trying to figure out how we can manage some of those challenges.

“For example, the confidence-building measures, or the capacity to show greater compliance with international treaties could help domestically provide for legislation that prevents some of the insecurity that results when there isn’t an ability to implement the international legal regime.

“We are trying to prevent greater instability and trying to address the drivers right now. You know, one of the interesting conversations we’ve had in other African countries has been talking about the challenges of resources, the herders versus farmers conversation, on how we manage confidence-building measures to ensure access is allowed for the important resources, such as water in some of these communities, and it’s been really helpful to work on communication capacities, to work on, even sometimes, information exchanges that provide greater understanding and prevent some of the tensions that lead to that instability.

“So you know, to give you more specifics, coming here has been helpful to understand how many challenges these communities are facing across the board. Just as the global community is facing inflation challenges after COVID-19.

“This is very real, and so appreciating how we can incorporate, hopefully, some confidence security building measures, some mechanisms to hear more information and to allow greater exchange of information to, hopefully, get ahead of that tension.”

Stewart disclosed that she had met with some operators in the Nigerian security sector and the civil society movement.

She added, “Our bureau is here to focus on hearing the Nigerian voice, hearing the concerns and the elements that we can work together on to support stability and security across the board.

“Our bureau utilises the toolkits of confidence-building measures, but also security mechanisms together to try to achieve greater stability. And we do this with our partners around the world.

“Some of the important conversations we were able to talk about was how we can work to hear the Nigerian interest in a political declaration that the US government has been working with right now 55 other countries, hopefully, more, including some African nations, to agree upon the responsible uses of AI in the military context, right to sort of make sure we can get these 10 principles using AI in a manner consistent with international law, recognising inherent human bias, recognising that AI systems upon AI systems can lead sometimes to greater risks.

“It really is a good encapsulation of what we do in our Bureau, which is maximising the advantages of stability and security mechanisms and minimising some of the risks that can sometimes be inherent in emerging technologies or in challenges in implementing even treaties.”

Stewart added, “One of the other conversations we had was our upcoming partnership with the Nigerian government to lead a conversation for the region on the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and understanding the challenges in that context, so that you know the Nigerian voice in explaining sometimes the concerns concerning non-state actors in chemical security, how they can be important in the region, and how as a region, if ECOWAS member states, can also work towards implementing some of these international conventions, it can be more stabilising, so that was another conversation we had.

“We also talked about where we can contribute to what is already a very complicated and sophisticated group of participants in the Yaounde architecture and understanding, if we can provide any additional capacities in communication, enabling or better standard operating procedures for all the diverse players, working through an appreciation for Nigeria’s role in that working through an appreciation for the maritime centres that are based here to see if we can facilitate a better appreciation of more effective teamwork, in a sense, on all of the issues that everyone is coming at from different perspectives. So these were some of the conversations we had.”

Tinubu: We’re Taking Steps to Secure Nation, Counter Desperate Acts of Terrorism

Meanwhile President Bola Tinubu yesterday declared that his administration was taking very firm steps to adequately secure the Nigerian nation against the desperate act of terrorism.

Reacting to the assassination of the District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Bawa, the president , in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, assured Nigerians that his administration is aggressively removing threats to ensure the security of the nation and that these desperate acts of terror will be effectively countered.

Tinubu, who strongly condemned the tragic circumstances leading to the passing of Bawa described the attack on the traditional ruler as deeply disturbing and a heinous act that will not go without a decisive response.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State and prayed for the repose of the soul of the traditional ruler.