MTN Unveils Top 20 Athletes to Inaugural Cohort of MoC Athletics Academy

Leading ICT company, MTN Nigeria, has further demonstrated its commitment to grassroots sports development by inducting 20 talented athletes into the Making of Champions (MoC) Athletics Academy. The induction took place during a press conference held at MTN Plaza, the company’s headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Selected from the top performers in MTN Champs Seasons 1 and 2, they will become the first cohort of Team MTN inducted into the Academy. As part of the company’s partnership with MoC, they will have access to world-class training facilities, expert coaching, and a comprehensive development programme during their one-year residency at the Academy. It is designed to enhance their skills and prepare them for international competitions such as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

The MTN Champs initiative aims to nurture young athletes who demonstrate outstanding talent and potential across different categories in athletics, from track and field to shot put and jumping.

While expressing his excitement, the Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said “We are incredibly proud to welcome these 20 remarkable athletes into the MoC Athletics Academy. Their exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to their sport is truly inspiring. The Academy will provide them with the support they need to reach full potential and make a significant impact in their respective categories.”

“At MTN, our goal is to empower them with the resources they need to achieve greatness and inspire the next generation of athletes. Their induction into the Academy is a symbol of our collective journey. It’s a reflection of our commitment to supporting our athletes, and a recognition of the hard work and dedication that they put in every day. We look forward to the scores of medals they’re sure to win at future Olympic games,” he said

MTN’s investment in this initiative reflects the company’s broader mission to foster athletic excellence and reignite interest in athletics in Nigeria. The programme has made a significant impact, with several athletes achieving notable successes, including representation at the recent 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Eight MTN CHAMPS Ambassadors competed across various events, with Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Ruth Usoro reaching the finals in shot put and long jump, respectively. By grooming future Olympians, MTN is committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing sports and youth development in the country.

Modelled after Jamaica’s successful secondary championships, MTN CHAMPS is a national track and field competition designed to identify and nurture Nigeria’s future Olympic champions. Since its inception in 2023, MTN CHAMPS has unearthed exceptional talent across seven Nigerian cities: Benin, Uyo, Ibadan, Abuja, Asaba, Jos, and Calabar, with over 15,000 athletes from 900 schools participating in the first two seasons.